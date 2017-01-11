The Ghazi Attack Trailer: Rana Daggubati's Film Looks Impressive

Watch the trailer of The Ghazi Attack:
The film is inspired from a classified mission during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 when S-21 destroyed PNS Ghazi when it ventured into Indian waters in the hope to destroy INS Vikrant and claim Visakhapatnam port.
Of filming the underwater sequences, Rana, a certified diver told news agency IANS: "I am quite good at diving, but the last time I did it was around four years ago. It was shot over three days and required me to be underwater from six in the morning to two in the night. It was taxing but I was committed to giving it my best. The fact that it's a first of its kind movie motivates me to keep working hard."
On Tuesday, the makers shared the first posters of the film which featured the principle cast. Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu also shared their character posters.
The Ghazi Attack, directed by Sanklap Reddy, is being shot in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil. The film will release on February 17.