The Ghazi Attack Trailer: Rana Daggubati's Film Looks Impressive

The Ghazi Attack trailer looks promising. Ran a Daggubati is very impressive

  January 11, 2017 11:51 IST (New Delhi)
The Ghazi Attack

The Ghazi Attack trailer released on Wednesday

We must wait to see Rana Daggubati as Bhallaldeva of Baahubali and till then you see him as brave Lt Commander Arjun Varma of the Indian Navy, one of the 18 men on Indian Submarine S-21 which destroyed PNS Ghazi in 1971. Karan Johar's Dharma productions released the first trailer of The Ghazi Attack on social media on Wednesday. The film is touted to be India's first submarine war-based film and this one looks promising. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Atul Kulkarni, Kay Kay Menon and late actor Om Puri, who died after a massive heart attack on January 6.

Watch the trailer of The Ghazi Attack:
 
 
 


The film is inspired from a classified mission during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 when S-21 destroyed PNS Ghazi when it ventured into Indian waters in the hope to destroy INS Vikrant and claim Visakhapatnam port.

Of filming the underwater sequences, Rana, a certified diver told news agency IANS: "I am quite good at diving, but the last time I did it was around four years ago. It was shot over three days and required me to be underwater from six in the morning to two in the night. It was taxing but I was committed to giving it my best. The fact that it's a first of its kind movie motivates me to keep working hard."

On Tuesday, the makers shared the first posters of the film which featured the principle cast. Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu also shared their character posters.
 
 
 

The Ghazi Attack, directed by Sanklap Reddy, is being shot in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil. The film will release on February 17.

Highlights

  • The Ghazi Attack is touted to be India's first submarine war-based film
  • The events in the film are inspired from a mission during 1971 war
  • The Ghazi Attack is being shot in Hindi and Telugu
 

