This Is One Of Priyanka Chopra's 'Original Reasons' For Making Sarvann

Priyanka Chopra shared the rendition of Mittar Pyaare Nu on Twitter:
My father Dr.Ashok Chopra's rendition of the famous shabad by Guru Gobind Singhji #Sarvannhttps://t.co/6g1ZlYXyuxhttps://t.co/6g1ZlYXyux? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 2, 2017
In a separate tweet, Priyanka said that this was "one of the reasons for making Sarvann." She tweeted:
One of my original reasons for making #Sarvann.Can't wait to share it with u all @chopramm5#jan13#punjabi#regional#indian miss u dad? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 2, 2017
Priyanka also explained that it was recorded long time back and it's special position in her life:
He had recorded the song and we meant to release it but then he fell ill... it really feels like he's next to me when I hear it.. https://t.co/1P3qxYaG2S? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 2, 2017
Priyanka Chopra arrived in India in December last week. While in India she worked, read scripts for her next Bollywood film and her next regional film for Purple Pebbles Pictures. She ended her Christmas break with a bang in Goa, where she ringed in the New Year.
Priyanka returned to Mumbai and departed to New York a day ago. After she reached the Big Apple, she was welcomed by her dog Diana:
Priyanka Chopra is all set for the release of her Hollywood debut film Baywatch in May. The trailer of the film released last month in which she had a blink-and-miss role. Her mother Madhu Chopra, talking to news agency IANS, explained that it was promotional strategy and that the makers are saving the best for the last.
Priyanka also promised her fans in India that she'll soon announce her next two Bollywood projects.