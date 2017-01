This Is One Of Priyanka Chopra's 'Original Reasons' For Making Sarvann

My father Dr.Ashok Chopra's rendition of the famous shabad by Guru Gobind Singhji #Sarvannhttps://t.co/6g1ZlYXyuxhttps://t.co/6g1ZlYXyux ? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 2, 2017

He had recorded the song and we meant to release it but then he fell ill... it really feels like he's next to me when I hear it.. https://t.co/1P3qxYaG2S ? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 2, 2017

A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:26am PST

My welcome back.. @diariesofdiana you r too cute A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 2, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

Actress Priyanka Chopra released her late father Dr Ashok Chopra's rendition of, one of thes by Guru Gobind Singh, which will be a part of the soundtrack of Punjabi film Sarvann , produced by her Purple Pebble Pictures. The 34-year-oldstar returned to New York to resume the shoot of her American television show. But on social media she is devoting her attention to promote her production venture., starring Amrinder Gill and Ranjit Bawa, will release on Lohri. The film was earlier planned to release in December, but it was rescheduled due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's currency ban in November. "Considering the short term economic challenges faced by the people, we decided to shift the release date of the movie on the auspicious day of Lohri on 13th January," Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra said in a statement, reported news agency PTI.In a separate tweet, Priyanka said that this was "one of the reasons for making." She tweeted:Priyanka also explained that it was recorded long time back and it's special position in her life:Priyanka Chopra arrived in India in December last week. While in India she worked, read scripts for her next Bollywood film and her next regional film for Purple Pebbles Pictures. She ended her Christmas break with a bang in Goa , where she ringed in the New Year.Priyanka returned to Mumbai and departed to New York a day ago. After she reached the Big Apple, she was welcomed by her dog Diana:Priyanka Chopra is all set for the release of her Hollywood debut film Baywatch in May. The trailer of the film released last month in which she had a blink-and-miss role. Her mother Madhu Chopra, talking to news agency IANS, explained that it was promotional strategy and that the makers are saving the best for the last.Priyanka also promised her fans in India that she'll soon announce her next two Bollywood projects