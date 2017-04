Today's Big Release: Baahubali: The Beginning Back In Theatres

fans, rejoice! The first of the doubleis today. As part of Team's promotional strategy, they are re-releasing, the first part of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. This is like a refresher for those who are eagerly awaiting the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion , the second in the epic drama series of films, on April 28.is all set to stir the mysteries, which have been promised to be solved in the second part opened for the first time across 4,000 screens worldwide and released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on July 10, 2015.It was drawn to a close on a climactic note, with the cliffhanging scene when Katappa killed Amarendra Baahubali. Hence the often-asked question: "Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?" which was sort of answered by Sathyaraj, who features as Katappa. "Producer Shobu paid me very well to kill Prabhas. My director Rajamouli asked me to kill Baahubali, and I obliged. Why would I kill darling Prabhas otherwise?" he said at an event of the movie.Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam's much-talked about Tamil film, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi also releases today. Bollywood has films likeandon offer. Hollywood is represented by a number of movies likeand also, which will have a special screening.Meanwhile, Telugu filmsand, Malayalam movieand Punjabi filmare also releasing today.