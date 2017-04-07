Today's Big Release: Baahubali: The Beginning Back In Theatres

It was drawn to a close on a climactic note, with the cliffhanging scene when Katappa killed Amarendra Baahubali. Hence the often-asked question: "Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?" which was sort of answered by Sathyaraj, who features as Katappa. "Producer Shobu paid me very well to kill Prabhas. My director Rajamouli asked me to kill Baahubali, and I obliged. Why would I kill darling Prabhas otherwise?" he said at an event of the movie.
Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam's much-talked about Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi also releases today. Bollywood has films like Mirza Juliet, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, Mukti Bhawan and Blue Mountains on offer. Hollywood is represented by a number of movies like Sleight, Colossal, Their Finest, Mine, Ghost In The Shell, Best F(R)iends, The Sense of An Ending, Going in Style and also A Death In The Gunj, which will have a special screening.
Meanwhile, Telugu films Cheliyaa and Enthavaraku Ee Prema, Malayalam movie 1971 Beyond Borders and Punjabi film Rocky Mental are also releasing today.