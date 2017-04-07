Advertisement
Today's Big Release: Baahubali: The Beginning Back In Theatres

Baahubali: The Beginning opened for the first time across 4,000 screens worldwide and released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on July 10, 2015

  | April 07, 2017 08:21 IST (New Delhi)
Baahubali 2

Baahubali: The Beginning: A still from the film

Highlights

  • Baahubali 1 released for the first time on July 10, 2015
  • Mani Ratnam's much-talked about Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai also releases
  • Adil Hussain's Mukti Bhawan also releases today
Baahubali fans, rejoice! The first of the double Baahubali dhamaka is today. As part of Team Baahubali's promotional strategy, they are re-releasing Baahubali: The Beginning, the first part of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. This is like a refresher for those who are eagerly awaiting the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion, the second in the epic drama series of films, on April 28. Baahubali 1 is all set to stir the mysteries, which have been promised to be solved in the second part. Baahubali: The Beginning opened for the first time across 4,000 screens worldwide and released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on July 10, 2015.

It was drawn to a close on a climactic note, with the cliffhanging scene when Katappa killed Amarendra Baahubali. Hence the often-asked question: "Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?" which was sort of answered by Sathyaraj, who features as Katappa. "Producer Shobu paid me very well to kill Prabhas. My director Rajamouli asked me to kill Baahubali, and I obliged. Why would I kill darling Prabhas otherwise?" he said at an event of the movie.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam's much-talked about Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi also releases today. Bollywood has films like Mirza Juliet, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, Mukti Bhawan and Blue Mountains on offer. Hollywood is represented by a number of movies like Sleight, Colossal, Their Finest, Mine, Ghost In The Shell, Best F(R)iends, The Sense of An Ending, Going in Style and also A Death In The Gunj, which will have a special screening.

Meanwhile, Telugu films Cheliyaa and Enthavaraku Ee Prema, Malayalam movie 1971 Beyond Borders and Punjabi film Rocky Mental are also releasing today.

 

