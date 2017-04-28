Today's Big Release - Baahubali: The Conclusion

However, Rajamouli is confident about his film. "We were a little nervous during the first part but for this one we are quite confident because there has been a big fan-base which has been following it since the past two years. During this time, none of them lost interest in the film and it kept on going," he told PTI.



Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set for a grand release across 8,000 screens in India. However, if you are think of planning to watch the film this weekend, just drop the plan. The tickets of all the shows in the theatres are sold out. The online booking had started about a couple of days ago.



On Thursday, a premiere of the film was scheduled in Mumbai, but due to veteran actor Vinod Khanna's death, the event was cancelled. "As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight," tweeted filmmaker Karan Johar, who is in charge of the Hindi release of the film.

Made under a budget of Rs 450 crore, Baahubali: The Conclusion, has already made a pre-release business of Rs 500 crore through its satellite and distribution right.

Finally, it's April 28 andhits the screens today. The two-year wait is over. SS Rajamouli'sis one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan. All the actors reprise their roles from part 1,, which released in July, 2015 and kept us waiting to know the real reason behind Baahubali (Prabhas), Katappa (Sathyaraj) and the cliffhanging moment (why did Katappa kill Baahubali).is till date one of the most profitable films. Will part 2 be able to break the records? We hope so it does.