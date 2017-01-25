Touch Chesi Chudu Motion poster: Ravi Teja Is Back In Form

The actor will be seen romancing Raashi Khanna for the second time. The duo had paired opposite each other in his last movie Bengal Tiger.
Touch Chesi Chudu is being directed by Vikram Siri and the shoot of the movie is scheduled to begin from next month. The filmmakers are yet to divulge details of the rest of the cast and crew, but the film is expected to hit the screens this year.
Touch Chesi Chudu motion poster is trending on social media as his fans await his comeback to the big screen. Here are some reactions:
#MassMaharajaIsBack with #TouchChesiChoodu helmed by debutant #Vicky. #RaviTejapic.twitter.com/HTrsGQVtqj? Vrinda Prasad (@vrindaprasad) January 25, 2017
A small video for u..? Sai Goutham (@goutham4u007) January 25, 2017
MassMahaRaja #Raviteja Birthday Special Video... https://t.co/hIZqSwLeke
#TouchChesiChudu#MassRajaIsBack#RaviTeja Advance Birthday wishes..#HappyBirthdayRAVITEJApic.twitter.com/F06zXWiU7c? Shreyas Srinivas (@shreyasmedia) January 25, 2017
Ravi Teja is considered to be one of the most popular and highest-paid actors of Telugu cinema who has featured in over 60 films so far. He was last seen in Bengal Tiger which was released in 2015. He is making a comeback after a gap of one year. The actor has also made an announcement for another project which will be directed by Anil Ravipudi.