Trending: Junior NTR Unveils Motion Poster Of Upcoming Film Jai Lava Kusa

Wishing everyone a happy SRI RAMA NAVAMI.And here is the motion poster of #JaiLavakusahttps://t.co/lq5O2u2hNb? Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 5, 2017
Posani Krishna Murali, Brahmaji, Pradeep Rawat, Jayprakash Reddy, Prabhas Sreenu , Praveen and Hamsa Nandini feature as supporting cast. Jai Lava Kusa went on floors earlier in February. The first shooting schedule of the film was wrapped in March.
The actor was last seen in Janatha Garage, which reportedly was one of the highest grossing Telugu films of last year. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also co-stars Junior NTR and Rashi Khanna in Jai Lava Kusa, reported TOI.
Junior NTR and Samantha have earlier co-starred in film like - Brundavanam, Ramaiah Vastavyya, Rabhasa and Janata Garage. Jai Lava Kusa is expected to hit the theatres in August this year. The film is produced by Junior NTR's brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, under his banner NTR Arts.
(With IANS inputs)