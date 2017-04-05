Trending: Junior NTR Unveils Motion Poster Of Upcoming Film Jai Lava Kusa

Advertisement
On Twitter, Junior NTR unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming film, Jai Lava Kusa

  | April 05, 2017 12:51 IST (New Delhi)
Junior NTR was last seen in Janatha Garage (Courtesy: jrntr)

  • Rashi Khanna and Samantha star opposite Junior NTR in the film
  • Junior NTR will be seen playing three characters
  • The film is expected to release in August
Junior NTR fans, rejoice. The Telugu superstar just unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming film, Jai Lava Kusa. The film stars actress Rashi Khanna opposite Junior NTR and is directed by Bobby. "Wishing everyone a happy SRI RAMA NAVAMI. And here is the motion poster of #JaiLavakusa (sic)," wrote Junior NTR on Twitter. "NTR plays three characters in the film, and Hartwell has been roped in to specially take care of his look for one role. He has been flown down from Los Angeles to take the measurement for a facial mask. This is the first time in his career that NTR will be seen using prosthetic," news agency IANS earlier quoted a source from the film's unit as saying. Check out the motion poster of Jai Lava Kusa:
 

Posani Krishna Murali, Brahmaji, Pradeep Rawat, Jayprakash Reddy, Prabhas Sreenu , Praveen and Hamsa Nandini feature as supporting cast. Jai Lava Kusa went on floors earlier in February. The first shooting schedule of the film was wrapped in March.

The actor was last seen in Janatha Garage, which reportedly was one of the highest grossing Telugu films of last year. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also co-stars Junior NTR and Rashi Khanna in Jai Lava Kusa, reported TOI.

Junior NTR and Samantha have earlier co-starred in film like - Brundavanam, Ramaiah Vastavyya, Rabhasa and Janata Garage. Jai Lava Kusa is expected to hit the theatres in August this year. The film is produced by Junior NTR's brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, under his banner NTR Arts.

(With IANS inputs)

 

