Trending: Mammootty's Next Film Also Stars Santhosh Pandit

Now, a Times of India reports says that Santhosh Pandit will star in director Ajai Vasudevan's yet-untitled film. Santhosh has a full-fledged role in the film written by Udaykrishna. In the film Mammootty will play the role of a strict professor, the reports added. Actors Unni Mukundan, Gokul Suresh Gopi, Mukesh, Salim Kumar and Maqbool Salmaan will also feature in the film.
Santhosh also released two films this year - Neelima Nalla Kuttiyanu vs Chiranjeevi IPS and Urukku Satheeshan. Santhosh has also made Minimolude Achan (2014), Kalidasan Kavithayezhuthukayanu (2014) and Tintumon Enna Kodeeswaran (2016). He was given the Ekalavya Karma Sreshta Award in 2011 for handling eight departments in filmmaking (including actor and director's job).
Mammootty was seen in 2017 films Puthan Panam and The Great Father. In the latter film Mammootty surprised his co-star Arya by performing his own stunts and refusing to use a stunt double for the action scenes. The film reportedly went on floors on April 17.