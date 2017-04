Trending: Mammootty's Next Film Also Stars Santhosh Pandit

Santhosh Pandit is all set to star in an upcoming film in which Mammootty plays the lead role. Santhosh Pandit is the "self-proclaimed" superstar of the Malayalam film industry after acted, directed, produced and edited seven of his films. He also composed the music of all seven films and wrote lyrics along with being the playback singer. Sounds much like self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan who madeseries. Santhosh Pandit is credited with making 2011 filmhis debut film which performed exceptionally well at the box office while his second filmfailed.Now, a Times of India reports says that Santhosh Pandit will star in director Ajai Vasudevan's yet-untitled film. Santhosh has a full-fledged role in the film written by Udaykrishna. In the film Mammootty will play the role of a strict professor, the reports added. Actors Unni Mukundan, Gokul Suresh Gopi, Mukesh, Salim Kumar and Maqbool Salmaan will also feature in the film.Santhosh also released two films this year -and. Santhosh has also made(2014),(2014) and(2016). He was given the Ekalavya Karma Sreshta Award in 2011 for handling eight departments in filmmaking (including actor and director's job).Mammootty was seen in 2017 filmsand. In the latter film Mammootty surprised his co-star Arya by performing his own stunts and refusing to use a stunt double for the action scenes . The film reportedly went on floors on April 17.