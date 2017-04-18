Advertisement
Trending: Mammootty's Next Film Also Stars Santhosh Pandit

Santhosh Pandit stars in director Ajai Vasudevan's yet-untitled film co-starring Mammootty in the role of a strict professor

  April 18, 2017
  • Santhosh Pandit handled eight filmmaking departments in his seven films
  • Santhosh has a full-fledged role in Mammootty's film
  • The yet-untitled film is directed by Ajai Vasudevan
Santhosh Pandit is all set to star in an upcoming film in which Mammootty plays the lead role. Santhosh Pandit is the "self-proclaimed" superstar of the Malayalam film industry after acted, directed, produced and edited seven of his films. He also composed the music of all seven films and wrote lyrics along with being the playback singer. Sounds much like self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan who made MSG: The Messenger series. Santhosh Pandit is credited with making 2011 film Krishnanum Radhayum his debut film which performed exceptionally well at the box office while his second film Superstar Santhosh Pandit failed.

Now, a Times of India reports says that Santhosh Pandit will star in director Ajai Vasudevan's yet-untitled film. Santhosh has a full-fledged role in the film written by Udaykrishna. In the film Mammootty will play the role of a strict professor, the reports added. Actors Unni Mukundan, Gokul Suresh Gopi, Mukesh, Salim Kumar and Maqbool Salmaan will also feature in the film.

Santhosh also released two films this year - Neelima Nalla Kuttiyanu vs Chiranjeevi IPS and Urukku Satheeshan. Santhosh has also made Minimolude Achan (2014), Kalidasan Kavithayezhuthukayanu (2014) and Tintumon Enna Kodeeswaran (2016). He was given the Ekalavya Karma Sreshta Award in 2011 for handling eight departments in filmmaking (including actor and director's job).

Mammootty was seen in 2017 films Puthan Panam and The Great Father. In the latter film Mammootty surprised his co-star Arya by performing his own stunts and refusing to use a stunt double for the action scenes. The film reportedly went on floors on April 17.

 

