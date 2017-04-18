Varalaxmi Reveals True Story Of 'Kidnapping' After Viral Pic Alarms Twitter

This tweet started the confusion:
#VaralaxmiGotKidnappedpic.twitter.com/5TgSFlhLjm? Nikkil (@onlynikil) April 18, 2017
Varalaxmi then tweeted:
I'm absolutely fine.. thank u for ur concern..it's a part of our movie promotion.. announcement at 6pm..!!? varu sarathkumar (@varusarath) April 18, 2017
Nikkil added:
Sweet surprise to @varusarath for her movie promotions...she wasn't aware of this..? Nikkil (@onlynikil) April 18, 2017
Varalaxmi is currently in New Delhi for some work related to her Save Shakti campaign, which she formed after she was allegedly harassed by a TV boss this year in March. Varalaxmi visited the law ministry to represent the petition of Save Shakti, which aims to protect female artistes in the entertainment industry against exploitation.
Varalaxmi started her silver screen career with 2012 film Podaa Podi for which she won several awards. Two years later she featured in Kannada film Maanikya. In 2016, she was seen in two films - Tharai Thappattai and Kasaba. Varalaxmi recently walked out of Malayalam filmAakasha Mittayee after she did not get along with the producers and called their way of working "crass." Her work-in-progress films are Nibunan, Ammayi and Sathya.