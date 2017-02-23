Vikram Vedha Teaser: R Madhavan Won't Spare Vijay Sethupathi

Here's what R Madhavan, 46, tweeted:
Okay FOLKS HERE IT IS ... THE TEASER OF VIKRAM VEDHA @VikramVedhaFilmhttps://t.co/qv8TTgfSOI. What do you all think??? pic.twitter.com/EEeLAbMKMF? Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 23, 2017
Watch the trailer of Vikram Vedha:
R Madhavan underwent special arms training to suit his role as an 'encounter specialist' in Vikram Vedha. Madhavan plays a cop called Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi plays a gangster called Vedha. Director Pushkar earlier told iFlickz, "Madhavan started studying his character months in advance. Physically Madhavan lost all the bulky muscle mass of his boxer look. He perfected a new sculpted lean, mean look in a few months."
Check out the first poster of Vikram Vedha:
@VikramVedhaFilm First look poster folks. I am so excited. pic.twitter.com/2Zd8unhIfK? Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 22, 2017
The shooting for Vikram Vedha ended in January and film is currently under the post-production stage.
R Madhavan's last Tamil film Irudhi Suttru (Saala Khadoos in Hindi) is also being remade in Telugu. The actor has also starred in several Bollywood films like 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu: Returns.