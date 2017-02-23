Advertisement
Vikram Vedha Teaser: R Madhavan Won't Spare Vijay Sethupathi

R Madhavan features as an intense cop in Vikram Vedha, a crime thriller. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the rivalry between Madhavan andVijay Sethupathi, who plays a gangster

Vikram Vedha

R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in a poster of the film (Courtesy: ActorMadhavan)

The teaser of R Madhavan's much-anticipated film Vikram Vedha was released on Thursday. Madhavan shared the fifty-second long promo video on Twitter and asked the viewers to give their feedback about it. He wrote: "What do you all think?" Going by the teaser, the crime thriller seems to be intriguing as Madhavan, an intense cop and Vijay Sethupathi, a gangster are all set for an iconic clash. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the rivalry between Madhavan and Vijay. Also starring Shraddha Srinath and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, the film is being produced by S Sashikanth and is directed by Pushkar and his wife, Gayathri. Vikram Vedha will release in April.

Here's what R Madhavan, 46, tweeted:
 

Watch the trailer of Vikram Vedha:
 

R Madhavan underwent special arms training to suit his role as an 'encounter specialist' in Vikram Vedha. Madhavan plays a cop called Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi plays a gangster called Vedha. Director Pushkar earlier told iFlickz, "Madhavan started studying his character months in advance. Physically Madhavan lost all the bulky muscle mass of his boxer look. He perfected a new sculpted lean, mean look in a few months."

Check out the first poster of Vikram Vedha:
 

The shooting for Vikram Vedha ended in January and film is currently under the post-production stage.

R Madhavan's last Tamil film Irudhi Suttru (Saala Khadoos in Hindi) is also being remade in Telugu. The actor has also starred in several Bollywood films like 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu: Returns.
 

