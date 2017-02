Vikram Vedha Teaser: R Madhavan Won't Spare Vijay Sethupathi

Okay FOLKS HERE IT IS ... THE TEASER OF VIKRAM VEDHA @VikramVedhaFilmhttps://t.co/qv8TTgfSOI. What do you all think??? pic.twitter.com/EEeLAbMKMF ? Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 23, 2017

@VikramVedhaFilm First look poster folks. I am so excited. pic.twitter.com/2Zd8unhIfK ? Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 22, 2017

The teaser of R Madhavan's much-anticipated film Vikram Vedha was released on Thursday. Madhavan shared the fifty-second long promo video on Twitter and asked the viewers to give their feedback about it. He wrote: "What do you all think?" Going by the teaser, the crime thriller seems to be intriguing as Madhavan, an intense cop and Vijay Sethupathi, a gangster are all set for an iconic clash. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the rivalry between Madhavan and Vijay. Also starring Shraddha Srinath and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, the film is being produced by S Sashikanth and is directed by Pushkar and his wife, Gayathri. Vikram Vedha will release in April Here's what R Madhavan, 46, tweeted: R Madhavan underwent special arms training to suit his role as an 'encounter specialist' in. Madhavan plays a cop called Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi plays a gangster called Vedha. Director Pushkar earlier told iFlickz , "Madhavan started studying his character months in advance. Physically Madhavan lost all the bulky muscle mass of his boxer look. He perfected a new sculpted lean, mean look in a few months."Check out the first poster ofThe shooting forended in January and film is currently under the post-production stage.R Madhavan's last Tamil filmin Hindi) is also being remade in Telugu. The actor has also starred in several Bollywood films likeand