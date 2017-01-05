Vikram Vedha: This Is How R Madhavan Will Look In The Gangster Drama

Here's what Madhavan has to say about his look in Vikram Vedha:
Vikramadithiyan the Cop in #VikramVedhapic.twitter.com/4uAI2Cb3uB? Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 5, 2017
He had earlier tweeted that it was exciting to work with Vijay, with whom he is sharing screen space for the first time.
R Madhavan's last Tamil film Irudhi Suttru (Saala Khadoos in Hindi) is also being remade in Telugu. Acording to iFlickz, Venkatesh will play the strict and grumpy boxing coach in Telugu remake Guru.
The actor has also featured in many Bollywood films, the recent one being Saala Khadoos. He has co-starred Aamir Khan in two films. In 2005, he did a cameo in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti and then in 2009, he starred as Farhan Qureshi in Raju Hirani's blockbuster film 3 Idiots. His role as Manu Sharma in 2011's Tanu Weds Manu opposite Kangana Ranaut was also appreciated hugely.