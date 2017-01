Vikram Vedha: This Is How R Madhavan Will Look In The Gangster Drama

Actor R Madhavan, who is all set to feature in upcoming Tamil gangster drama, shared his look from the film on social media. He will portray the role of a cop in the Pushkar -Gayatri- directed film. "Vikramadithiyan the cop in," Madhavan wrote on Twitter. The 46-year-old star underwent arms training to suit his role as an 'encounter specialist' in. Vijay Sethupathi will play the prime antagonist in the film. Also starring Shraddha Srinath and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, the film is being produced by S Sashikanth and will release in April 2017. The shooting for the film began last November.Here's what Madhavan has to say about his look inHe had earlier tweeted that it was exciting to work with Vijay, with whom he is sharing screen space for the first time.R Madhavan's last Tamil filmin Hindi) is also being remade in Telugu. Acording to iFlickz, Venkatesh will play the strict and grumpy boxing coach in Telugu remakeThe actor has also featured in many Bollywood films, the recent one being. He has co-starred Aamir Khan in two films. In 2005, he did a cameo in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra'sand then in 2009, he starred as Farhan Qureshi in Raju Hirani's blockbuster film. His role as Manu Sharma in 2011'sopposite Kangana Ranaut was also appreciated hugely.