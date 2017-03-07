Villain First Look: For Mohanlal, 'Good Is Bad'

Here's the first look of Mohanlal's Villain:
Here is the first look poster of my upcoming movie titled "Villain" Directed by B. Unnikrishnan and produced by Rockline Venkatesh pic.twitter.com/M6O35spnRo? Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 7, 2017
2016 was a great year for Mohanlal, who delivered back-to-back blockbusters like Oppam and Pulimurugan. The film recently completed 150 days at the box office. Both the films were one of the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.
In Villain, Mohanlal plays a cop, who takes a voluntary retirement and Manju Warrier plays his wife, reported TOI. The report also states that Villain is being currently shot in Trivandrum and Mohanlal joined the cast few days back.
The film marks the debut of Hansika Motwani in Malayalam industry. Tamil actor Vishal has also been roped for Villain. Apart from Villain, Mohanlal will be seen in 1971: Beyond Borders, which is currently in its post-productions stage. The film stars Mohanlal in a double role. R Madhavan co-stars Mohanlal in Villain.