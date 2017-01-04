VIP 2: Dhanush, Kajol Reach Office. Twitter Is Happy #RaghuvaranIsBack

Dhanush and Kajol, both office-ready, seem to be part of a face-off of sorts in the poster. Dhanush and Kajol will share screen space for the first time. With VIP 2, Kajol is making a comeback to Tamil films after two decades. Kajol's first Tamil movie was Rajiv Menon's 1997 film Minsara Kanavu - a romance which also starred Arvind Swamy. Here's Dhanush and Kajol in one frame.
#Vip2 first day shoot in year 2017 #raghuvaranisback@soundaryaarajni@theVcreations@RSeanRoldanpic.twitter.com/4DBkU70gve? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 4, 2017
In an interview to news agency PTI, Kajol said, "I am a little apprehensive. But I love the fact that I am going back to Tamil cinema."
Meanwhile, director Soundarya shared New Year gifts - posters featuring Kajol and Dhanush. "As the year comes to an end and a #NewYear begins, here's my gift to all," she wrote when she tweeted the pictures:
As the year comes to an end and a #NewYear begins ...here's my gift to all #Dhanush fans #VIP2#FirstLookPosters#TeaKadaiRajasAreBack #2017 pic.twitter.com/bgdArWurhg? soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) December 31, 2016
In VIP, Dhanush played a character who portrayed the transition from an unemployed graduate to a successful civil engineer. In the teaser released in early November, only a silhouetted Dhanush was featured against a sketchy construction site.
#D33 bless us @soundaryaarajni@theVcreations@RSeanRoldan@anirudhofficial#bilingual Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/5ZBtCOfmrY? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 9, 2016
Directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya, VIP 2 releases in both Tamil and Telugu. Dhanush is married to Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, who directed him in 2012 Tamil film 3. VIP 2 will be produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar films.