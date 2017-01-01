VIP 2 First Look: Dhanush And Kajol Fans, Here's A New Year 'Gift' For You

Here's the first look of VIP 2:
As the year comes to an end and a #NewYear begins ...here's my gift to all #Dhanush fans #VIP2#FirstLookPosters#TeaKadaiRajasAreBack #2017 pic.twitter.com/bgdArWurhg? soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) December 31, 2016
Dhanush, 33, thanked Soundarya and wrote: "Thank you soundarya:) that's a very sweet gesture. #vip2. thank you all for always standing by me. Love u all. Happy new year."(sic)
Thank you soundarya:) that's a very sweet gesture. #vip2.thank you all for always standing by https://t.co/Z6jbTlJe0X u all. Happy new year. https://t.co/Ijyq3J4VBO? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 31, 2016
Bollywood star Kajol is all set to return to Tamil cinema after two decades with VIP 2. Her last Tamil film, Minsara Kanavu, released in the year 1997. The 42-year-old actress featured opposite Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva.
In an interview to news agency PTI, Kajol said, "I am a little apprehensive. But I love the fact that I am going back to Tamil cinema." On working with Dhanush and Soundarya, Kajol said, "Dhanush is a very fine actor. I haven't seen Soundarya's work but she looks like she knows what she is talking about and we get along very well. So, things will be good."
Dhanush will reprise his role as Raghuvaran. He will portray the role of a successful civil engineer from an unemployed graduate.
VIP 2 is being co-produced by Dhanush's WunderBar Films. Last month, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth took the clapboard to start the film.