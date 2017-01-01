Advertisement
VIP 2 First Look: Dhanush And Kajol Fans, Here's A New Year 'Gift' For You

VIP 2: Kajol And Dhanush star in the Soundarya Rajinikanth-directed film

  | January 01, 2017 15:17 IST (New Delhi)
Kajol

VIP 2: It is a sequel to Dhanush's 2014 hit film

The first posters of Dhanush and Kajol's Velaiyilla Pattathari 2 (VIP 2) was released on Saturday by director Soundarya Rajinikanth on social media. The first poster shows Dhanush hanging out with his friends at a tea stall while in the second poster, the actor is seen standing with Kajol at a construction site. Soundarya, while sharing the posters wrote, "As the year comes to an end and a #NewYear begins ...here's my gift to all #Dhanush fans #VIP2 #FirstLookPosters #TeaKadaiRajasAreBack #2017." VIP 2 is a sequel to Dhanush's 2014 hit film of the same name and it is Soundarya's second film as director.

Here's the first look of VIP 2:
 

Dhanush, 33, thanked Soundarya and wrote: "Thank you soundarya:) that's a very sweet gesture. #vip2. thank you all for always standing by me. Love u all. Happy new year."(sic)
 

Bollywood star Kajol is all set to return to Tamil cinema after two decades with VIP 2. Her last Tamil film, Minsara Kanavu, released in the year 1997. The 42-year-old actress featured opposite Arvind Swamy and Prabhu Deva.

In an interview to news agency PTI, Kajol said, "I am a little apprehensive. But I love the fact that I am going back to Tamil cinema." On working with Dhanush and Soundarya, Kajol said, "Dhanush is a very fine actor. I haven't seen Soundarya's work but she looks like she knows what she is talking about and we get along very well. So, things will be good."

Dhanush will reprise his role as Raghuvaran. He will portray the role of a successful civil engineer from an unemployed graduate.

VIP 2 is being co-produced by Dhanush's WunderBar Films. Last month, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth took the clapboard to start the film.
 

