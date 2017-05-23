Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan Shares An Update About The Film

Recorded last song in VR2. Hindi Lyrics by Prasoon Joshi Tamizh lyrics by me. Tune is infectious to say the least. Telugu to record soon. ? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 23, 2017

With love my country and it's people pic.twitter.com/3zdir7u1Gh ? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 2, 2017

Happy to announce, Raajkamal Films International has taken over the responsibility of bringing Vishwaroopam2 within this calendar year 2017 ? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 22, 2017