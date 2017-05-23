Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan Shares An Update About The Film

Recorded last song in VR2. Hindi Lyrics by Prasoon Joshi Tamizh lyrics by me. Tune is infectious to say the least. Telugu to record soon.? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 23, 2017
Check out the first poster of Vishwaroopam 2.
With love my country and it's people pic.twitter.com/3zdir7u1Gh? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 2, 2017
The first part, Vishwaroopam, won two National Awards. However, ahead of its release, the film was in a controversy demanding that the title be changed. Several outfits demanded for Vishwaroopam's ban in Tamil Nadu.
Kamal Haasan constantly kept his fans posted about Vishwaroopam 2's progress report. In April, the actor tweeted that the film will release in 2017. "Happy to announce, Raajkamal Films International has taken over the responsibility of bringing Vishwaroopam2 within this calendar year 2017," he tweeted.
Happy to announce, Raajkamal Films International has taken over the responsibility of bringing Vishwaroopam2 within this calendar year 2017? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 22, 2017
Take it away lasses and lads. VR2 is yours to enjoy. I persevered inspite of political interferences. Was worth it. For my Nation & me? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 22, 2017
Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is all set to host the Tamil version of reality show Bigg Boss. The show will start from mid-June and will be aired on Vijay TV. "Yes, I am doing Bigg Boss in Tamil. I've tried many different roles in various capacities as an entertainer but never as a host on a television show. Reality television is so far not a reality in my career. I want to see what it feels like," he told Quint last month.
After Vishwaroopam 2, Kamal Haasan will direct Sabaash Naidu, a film featuring his daughter Shruti Haasan.