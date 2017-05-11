Vivegam Teaser: Ajith Kumar In Hollywood-Like Action Scenes

Ajith?s action stunts are reminiscent of Hollywood action blockbusters such as Tom Cruise?s Mission Impossible series of films and the James Bond films featuring Daniel Craig. The bike scene in particular will give you a major Mission Impossible deja vu. Another scene featuring Ajith in stealth mode and dressed to blend in with the snow, reminds us of the famous snow scene from SPECTRE.
Watch the teaser of Ajith?s Vivegam here:
Ajith Kumar?s new film also stars Akshara Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi, none of who feature in the teaser. Vivek is all prepped to make his Tamil debut being cast in the role of an antagonist in the film. "After much contemplation, the makers have finalized Vivek as the antagonist. He will join the sets later this month," IANS reported a source close to the film?s unit as saying.
Directed by Siva, Vivegam is scheduled to hit screens in August. This marks Ajith?s third collaboration with the director after 2014?s Veeram and 2015?s Vedhalam.