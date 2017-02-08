Advertisement
What's Making Ram Gopal Varma And Nagarjuna Nostalgic?

Ram Gopal Varma directed Akkineni Nagarjuna in the 1989 film Siva. RGV shared an old picture on Twitter from the sets of the film and wrote, "Me with and Amala at the shoot of Kiss Me Wrong Number song from Siva"

  February 08, 2017 18:00 IST (New Delhi)
Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna in Siva, a film the directed by Ram Gopal Varma (Courtesy: YouTube)

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who directed the 1989 Telugu crime thriller Siva, featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna got nostalgic about the film on Twitter. RGV shared a rare picture of himself with Nagarjuna and his co-star Amala from the sets of the film. He wrote, "Me with and Amala at the shoot of Kiss Me Wrong Number song from Siva." In reply to Mr Varma's tweet, Nagarjuna wrote: "Hey Ramu. This brings back such beautiful memories. But I said 'Kiss me Right Number.'" The film was based on student politics in a mafia backdrop. It also featured Raghuvaran, Murali Mohan, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Tanikella Bharani. Siva is still considered as one of the best Telugu films of all time.

Read Ram Gopal Varma and Nagarjuna's tweets on Siva:
 
 

Siva is considered Nagarjuna's breakthrough film. Ram Gopal Varma had won the Filmfare Award for Best Film - Telugu for Siva. The film even fetched three Nandi Awards. When the film completed 25 years, a documentary titled Exploring Shiva was released. It provided a detailed view of the film and featured interviews with the cast and crew of Siva.

Siva was also dubbed in Tamil and was titled Udhayam.The film had received positive reviews.

In 1990, Nagarjuna made her Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Siva. The film also featured Amala in the lead.

Later, Ram Gopal Varma set the plot of his 2005 filmJames featuring Mohit Ahlawat and Priyanka Kothari on Siva. However, the film couldn't fare well at the box office.
 

