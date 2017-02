What's Making Ram Gopal Varma And Nagarjuna Nostalgic?

Me with @iamnagarjuna and Amala at the shoot of "Kiss me wrong number" song from SHIVA pic.twitter.com/tVWaCO5v6C ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 7, 2017

Hey @RGVzoomin this brings back such beautiful memories/But I said kiss me right number https://t.co/ZY3JwJERRB ? Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 7, 2017

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma , who directed the 1989 Telugu crime thriller, featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna got nostalgic about the film on Twitter. RGV shared a rare picture of himself with Nagarjuna and his co-star Amala from the sets of the film. He wrote, "Me with and Amala at the shoot ofsong from Siva." In reply to Mr Varma's tweet, Nagarjuna wrote: "Hey Ramu. This brings back such beautiful memories. But I said '.'" The film was based on student politics in abackdrop. It also featured Raghuvaran, Murali Mohan, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Tanikella Bharani.is still considered as one of the best Telugu films of all time.Read Ram Gopal Varma and Nagarjuna's tweets onis considered Nagarjuna's breakthrough film. Ram Gopal Varma had won the Filmfare Award for Best Film - Telugu for. The film even fetched three Nandi Awards. When the film completed 25 years, a documentary titledwas released. It provided a detailed view of the film and featured interviews with the cast and crew ofwas also dubbed in Tamil and was titled.The film had received positive reviews.In 1990, Nagarjuna made her Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of. The film also featured Amala in the lead.Later, Ram Gopal Varma set the plot of his 2005 film featuring Mohit Ahlawat and Priyanka Kothari on. However, the film couldn't fare well at the box office.