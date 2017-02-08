What's Making Ram Gopal Varma And Nagarjuna Nostalgic?

Read Ram Gopal Varma and Nagarjuna's tweets on Siva:
Me with @iamnagarjuna and Amala at the shoot of "Kiss me wrong number" song from SHIVA pic.twitter.com/tVWaCO5v6C? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 7, 2017
Hey @RGVzoomin this brings back such beautiful memories/But I said kiss me right number https://t.co/ZY3JwJERRB? Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 7, 2017
Siva is considered Nagarjuna's breakthrough film. Ram Gopal Varma had won the Filmfare Award for Best Film - Telugu for Siva. The film even fetched three Nandi Awards. When the film completed 25 years, a documentary titled Exploring Shiva was released. It provided a detailed view of the film and featured interviews with the cast and crew of Siva.
Siva was also dubbed in Tamil and was titled Udhayam.The film had received positive reviews.
In 1990, Nagarjuna made her Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Siva. The film also featured Amala in the lead.
Later, Ram Gopal Varma set the plot of his 2005 filmJames featuring Mohit Ahlawat and Priyanka Kothari on Siva. However, the film couldn't fare well at the box office.