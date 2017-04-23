Actor Rajat Tokas Dismisses Rumours He's Dating Chandra Nandini Co-Star Tanu Khan

For everyone's entertainment, I act.? rajat tokas (@RajjatTokas) April 20, 2017
Try and bring these characters to life, which you all enjoy, hence in my real life, there's no drama
To me, there's no such thing as cyber bullying as if someone's hurting anyone's sentiment by being negative, then just simply avoid that.? rajat tokas (@RajjatTokas) April 21, 2017
Journalism lately:? rajat tokas (@RajjatTokas) April 22, 2017
I breathe air;
Media: " Breaking news! Rajat tokas high on oxygen !! "
Great job guys hahah
I can easily react and have a nice defamation case filed but then again. It's all pointless as they'll be happy knowing that they've hurt me? rajat tokas (@RajjatTokas) April 22, 2017
Of which, now since am calm and in my peace, no one has power to do so. Nothing can or ever will stop me from doing my work.? rajat tokas (@RajjatTokas) April 22, 2017
Am here to stay
Worst part of these fake allegations and rumours is people don't remember a person proving his innocence but only the gossip and drama. Sad.? rajat tokas (@RajjatTokas) April 22, 2017
Rajat married his long-time girlfriend Srishti Nayyar, who is a theatre actor, in 2015. Earlier, a report by SpotboyE quoted a source as saying: "Rajat and Tanu are inseparable. In between takes they spend time in each other's vanity vans and even leave the sets together after pack-up. We also hear that Rajat and Tanu recently enjoyed a night-out together."
Rajat Tokas started his career as a child actor and got his first role in a DD National serial Bongo. He later acted as Tantya in Sai Baba in 2005. The actor had been awarded majorly for his portrayals in historical dramas including Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan and Jodha Akbar. Rajat has been in the industry for more than a decade now.