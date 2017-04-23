Actor Rajat Tokas Dismisses Rumours He's Dating Chandra Nandini Co-Star Tanu Khan

For everyone's entertainment, I act.

Try and bring these characters to life, which you all enjoy, hence in my real life, there's no drama ? rajat tokas (@RajjatTokas) April 20, 2017

To me, there's no such thing as cyber bullying as if someone's hurting anyone's sentiment by being negative, then just simply avoid that. ? rajat tokas (@RajjatTokas) April 21, 2017

Journalism lately:

I breathe air;

Media: " Breaking news! Rajat tokas high on oxygen !! "

Great job guys hahah ? rajat tokas (@RajjatTokas) April 22, 2017

I can easily react and have a nice defamation case filed but then again. It's all pointless as they'll be happy knowing that they've hurt me ? rajat tokas (@RajjatTokas) April 22, 2017

Of which, now since am calm and in my peace, no one has power to do so. Nothing can or ever will stop me from doing my work.

Am here to stay ? rajat tokas (@RajjatTokas) April 22, 2017

Worst part of these fake allegations and rumours is people don't remember a person proving his innocence but only the gossip and drama. Sad. ? rajat tokas (@RajjatTokas) April 22, 2017