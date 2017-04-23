Advertisement
Actor Rajat Tokas Dismisses Rumours He's Dating Chandra Nandini Co-Star Tanu Khan

Chandra Nandini actor Rajat Tokas has cleared the air regarding dating rumours with co-star Tanu Khan stating that 'there's no drama' in his real life

  | April 23, 2017 12:14 IST (New Delhi)
Rajat Tokas

Rajat Tokas and Tanu Khan in a still from Chandra Nandini

  • "They've hurt me," Rajat Tokas tweeted
  • "Now I am calm and in my peace," he tweeted
  • Rajat married Srishti Nayyar in 2015
Television actor Rajat Tokas, who is currently playing the role of Chandragupta Maurya in TV show Chandra Nandini, has slammed the rumours of him dating his co-star Tanu Khan, who plays the role of Helena (Rajat's wife) in the serial. Rajat, 25, wrote on Twitter: "For everyone's entertainment, I act. Try and bring these characters to life, which you all enjoy, hence in my real life, there's no drama." Not just this, the actor wrote a series of tweets to express his annoyance with the rumours. He said that the false news has 'hurt' him and he could have filled a 'defamation case' but it's 'pointless.' Rajat assured his fans that now he is 'calm' and in 'peace.' Chandra Nandini, directed by Ekta Kapoor, also stars Shweta Basu Prasad in the lead role.
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rajat married his long-time girlfriend Srishti Nayyar, who is a theatre actor, in 2015. Earlier, a report by SpotboyE quoted a source as saying: "Rajat and Tanu are inseparable. In between takes they spend time in each other's vanity vans and even leave the sets together after pack-up. We also hear that Rajat and Tanu recently enjoyed a night-out together."

Rajat Tokas started his career as a child actor and got his first role in a DD National serial Bongo. He later acted as Tantya in Sai Baba in 2005. The actor had been awarded majorly for his portrayals in historical dramas including Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan and Jodha Akbar. Rajat has been in the industry for more than a decade now.

 

