Actor Suniel Shetty Set To Host Reality Show

The Border actor is making a comeback to the small screen after a gap of 10 years. Suniel Shetty previously hosted the 2007 reality show Biggest Loser Jeetega.
In a career spanning 25 years, Suniel Shetty has featured in over 110 films. He last played a full-fleged role in 2014 movie Desi Kattey, directed by Suryakant Rathore. The film didn't fare well at the box office.
Suniel Shetty has worked in hit movies such as - Refugee, LOC Kargil, Border and Main Hoon Na. He will next be seen in Hera Pheri 3. The film will be the third installment of the comic Hera Phera series starring Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The previous two films were titled - Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri. All three actors will be seen reprising their roles in the third franchise of the Hera Pheri series.
