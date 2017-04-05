Advertisement
Actor Suniel Shetty Set To Host Reality Show

Actor Suniel Shetty is all set to host a reality show, titled India's Asli Champion...Hai Dum. The 55-year-old actor said that he is 'thrilled' to be a part of the show

  | April 05, 2017 21:03 IST (New Delhi)
Suniel Shetty

Suniel last made a cameo appearance in The Shaukeens (Image courtesy: Suniel)

  • Suniel is making a comeback to the small screen after a gap of 10 years
  • Suniel previously hosted the reality show, titled Biggest Loser Jeetega
  • Suniel Shetty will next be seen in Hera Pheri 3
Actor Suniel Shetty is all set to host a reality show, titled India's Asli Champion...Hai Dum, reports news agency PTI. The 55-year-old actor, who is 'thrilled' to be a part of the show, in a statement to PTI said: "I am thrilled to be a part of India's Asli Champion, a show that thrives on inspiration and perseverance. It will test the contestants' will power to go that extra mile when their physical strength gives up." The show, produced by Colosceum Media Pvt. Ltd, is scheduled to premiere on television soon. Suniel Shetty last made a cameo appearance in 2014 movie The Shaukeens, directed by Abhishek Sharma.

The Border actor is making a comeback to the small screen after a gap of 10 years. Suniel Shetty previously hosted the 2007 reality show Biggest Loser Jeetega.

In a career spanning 25 years, Suniel Shetty has featured in over 110 films. He last played a full-fleged role in 2014 movie Desi Kattey, directed by Suryakant Rathore. The film didn't fare well at the box office.

Suniel Shetty has worked in hit movies such as - Refugee, LOC Kargil, Border and Main Hoon Na. He will next be seen in Hera Pheri 3. The film will be the third installment of the comic Hera Phera series starring Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The previous two films were titled - Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri. All three actors will be seen reprising their roles in the third franchise of the Hera Pheri series.

(With PTI inputs)

 

