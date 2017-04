Actor Suniel Shetty Set To Host Reality Show

Actor Suniel Shetty is all set to host a reality show, titled, reports news agency PTI. The 55-year-old actor, who is 'thrilled' to be a part of the show, in a statement to PTI said: "I am thrilled to be a part of, a show that thrives on inspiration and perseverance. It will test the contestants' will power to go that extra mile when their physical strength gives up." The show, produced by Colosceum Media Pvt. Ltd, is scheduled to premiere on television soon. Suniel Shetty last made a cameo appearance in 2014 movie The Shaukeens , directed by Abhishek Sharma.Theactor is making a comeback to the small screen after a gap of 10 years. Suniel Shetty previously hosted the 2007 reality showIn a career spanning 25 years, Suniel Shetty has featured in over 110 films. He last played a full-fleged role in 2014 movie, directed by Suryakant Rathore. The film didn't fare well at the box office. Suniel Shetty has worked in hit movies such as - Refugee, LOC Kargil, Border and Main Hoon Na . He will next be seen in. The film will be the third installment of the comicseries starring Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The previous two films were titled -. All three actors will be seen reprising their roles in the third franchise of theseries.(With PTI inputs)