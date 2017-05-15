Actress Muskaan Mihani Rubbishes Divorce Rumours, Says 'It's Not True'

"People should understand that such a thing can ruin a girl's life. The things that have been reported as said by my husband, he never speaks like that. I have a child. People should at least contact me before running these stories," Muskaan Mihani told indianexpress.com .
Muskaan Mihani married with Mumbai businessman Tushal Sobhani on September 1, 2013. The couple has a 20-month-old daughter, Mannat.
Muskaan Mihani began her career in 2004 with television show Raat Hone Ko Hai. She also featured in serials like Ye Meri Life Hai, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam , Dahhej, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa , Ring Wrong Ring and Bhai Bhaiya Aur Brother.
She made her Bollywood debut with 2007 film Heyy Babyy, starring Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Vidya Balan.
Muskaan Mihani was last featured as Ritu in Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein.