Actress Muskaan Mihani Rubbishes Divorce Rumours, Says 'It's Not True'

Television actress Muskaan Mihani, who is well known for her roles inand, has dismissed reports that claimed that she is going through a troubled marriage and planning to part ways with husband Tushal Sobhani. "It's not true. This is a false news. Everything is okay," indianexpress.com quoted Muskaan Mihani as saying. Earlier, reports suggested that Muskaan's husband Tushal was abusive towards her and that the couple was living separately. "I am very upset with these stories. I don't know from where did this come up," indianexpress.com quoted the actress as saying."People should understand that such a thing can ruin a girl's life. The things that have been reported as said by my husband, he never speaks like that. I have a child. People should at least contact me before running these stories," Muskaan Mihani told indianexpress.com Muskaan Mihani married with Mumbai businessman Tushal Sobhani on September 1, 2013. The couple has a 20-month-old daughter, Mannat.Muskaan Mihani began her career in 2004 with television show. She also featured in serials likeand She made her Bollywood debut with 2007 film Heyy Babyy , starring Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Vidya Balan.Muskaan Mihani was last featured as Ritu in