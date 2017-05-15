Advertisement
Actress Muskaan Mihani Rubbishes Divorce Rumours, Says 'It's Not True'

Television actress Muskaan Mihani, who is well known for her roles in Dill Mill Gayye and Jugni Chali Jalandhar, has dismissed reports that claimed that she is going through a troubled marriage

  | May 15, 2017 19:46 IST (New Delhi)
Muskaan Mihani

Muskaan Mihani is well known for her role in Dill Mill Gayye (Image courtesy:Muskaan Mihani)

Television actress Muskaan Mihani, who is well known for her roles in Dill Mill Gayye and Jugni Chali Jalandhar, has dismissed reports that claimed that she is going through a troubled marriage and planning to part ways with husband Tushal Sobhani. "It's not true. This is a false news. Everything is okay," indianexpress.com quoted Muskaan Mihani as saying. Earlier, reports suggested that Muskaan's husband Tushal was abusive towards her and that the couple was living separately. "I am very upset with these stories. I don't know from where did this come up," indianexpress.com quoted the actress as saying.

"People should understand that such a thing can ruin a girl's life. The things that have been reported as said by my husband, he never speaks like that. I have a child. People should at least contact me before running these stories," Muskaan Mihani told indianexpress.com .

Muskaan Mihani married with Mumbai businessman Tushal Sobhani on September 1, 2013. The couple has a 20-month-old daughter, Mannat.

Muskaan Mihani began her career in 2004 with television show Raat Hone Ko Hai. She also featured in serials like Ye Meri Life Hai, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam , Dahhej, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa , Ring Wrong Ring and Bhai Bhaiya Aur Brother.

She made her Bollywood debut with 2007 film Heyy Babyy, starring Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Vidya Balan.

Muskaan Mihani was last featured as Ritu in Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein.
 

 

