Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Actress Nia Sharma Says 'Ready To Slut-Shame? Go Ahead' After Nasty Comments On Her Video

Actress Nia Sharma wrote: "I appreciate everyone who took out time from their absolutely worthless lives to write filthy long comments on my previous video...! I got you job again!"

  | February 01, 2017 09:15 IST (New Delhi)
Nia Sharma

Actress Nia Sharma said she is not affected by the rude comments on her video (courtesy: niasharma90)

Actress Nia Sharma shared a powerful Instagram post after she was slut-shamed for a video from one of her recent photoshoots. Ms Sharma was called names and tagged "shameless", "cheap" and "empty person" in the comments section of her video. She was also accused of being an example of "low life" and seeking attention. On Tuesday evening, Ms Sharma slammed the slut-shamers with another similar video and said she is not affected by the rude comments on her video. Ms Sharma sarcastically gave the go-ahead to those who posted nasty comments, and clarified that she will share more updates from the photoshoot. "Oops! Here's one more from the photoshoot. Ready to slut-shame a girl again? Go ahead... I'll post five more... Coz that's exactly (why) I got this shoot done....! And that's exactly how I'll post pictures from the same!" wrote Ms Sharma.

"I appreciate everyone who took out time from their absolutely worthless lives to write filthy long comments on my previous video...! I got you job again!" Nia Sharma added in her post.
 


This is the video which Nia Sharma posted earlier this week:
 

Meanwhile, comments in support of the actress have also poured in with words of encouragement like: "Do whatever you want to do, it's your life," and "her page, her video, her choice." One user also mentioned Amitabh Bachchan's critically acclaimed PINK, which centres on the theme of harassment of women. "People who are shaming her for the most ridiculous reasons should watch PINK...maybe Mr Amitabh Bachchan will be better able to explain what a person's choice is," read the comment.

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma will soon feature in a song titled Wadaa with singer Tony Kakkar.
 
 

#waada with @tonykakkar releasing on 4th feb on @desimusicfactory @photuwalas @onboardlive

A photo posted by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on



Nia Sharma is also set for her upcoming web-series Twisted, which is produced by Vikram Bhatt, directed by Anupam Santosh Saroj and stars Namit Khanna.
 
 

The official poster of the new web series #TWISTED coming soon on #vbontheweb #webseries #thriller #mustwatch #comingsoon

A photo posted by Namit khanna (@namitkhanna_official) on



Nia Sharma featured as Manvi in TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and also as Roshni in Jamai Raja. Nia Sharma made her debut on television with crime-series Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha.
 

Highlights

  • Nia Sharma was slut-shamed after she posted a video from a photoshoot
  • 'I'll post five more,' wrote Nia Sharma
  • Nia Sharma will soon be seen in web-series titled Twisted
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement