Actress Nia Sharma Says 'Ready To Slut-Shame? Go Ahead' After Nasty Comments On Her Video

Oops! Here's one more from the photoshoot!! Ready to slut-shame a girl again? Go aheadddddd.. I'll post five more...Coz thats exactly I got this shoot done.!! And thats exactly how I'll post pictures from the same! I appreciate everyone who took out time from their absolutely worthless lives to write filthy long comments on my previous video.! I got u job again!
This is the video which Nia Sharma posted earlier this week:
Meanwhile, comments in support of the actress have also poured in with words of encouragement like: "Do whatever you want to do, it's your life," and "her page, her video, her choice." One user also mentioned Amitabh Bachchan's critically acclaimed PINK, which centres on the theme of harassment of women. "People who are shaming her for the most ridiculous reasons should watch PINK...maybe Mr Amitabh Bachchan will be better able to explain what a person's choice is," read the comment.
Meanwhile, Nia Sharma will soon feature in a song titled Wadaa with singer Tony Kakkar.
Nia Sharma is also set for her upcoming web-series Twisted, which is produced by Vikram Bhatt, directed by Anupam Santosh Saroj and stars Namit Khanna.
Nia Sharma featured as Manvi in TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and also as Roshni in Jamai Raja. Nia Sharma made her debut on television with crime-series Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha.