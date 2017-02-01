Actress Nia Sharma Says 'Ready To Slut-Shame? Go Ahead' After Nasty Comments On Her Video

Oops! Here's one more from the photoshoot!! Ready to slut-shame a girl again? Go aheadddddd.. I'll post five more...Coz thats exactly I got this shoot done.!! And thats exactly how I'll post pictures from the same! I appreciate everyone who took out time from their absolutely worthless lives to write filthy long comments on my previous video.! I got u job again!

