Actress Ulka Gupta Reveals She Was Rejected For Roles At 7 Because Of 'Dark Skin'

Ulka, who is a popular face in regional cinema, was quoted by Daily Bhaskar as saying: "Due to my complexion, I got a role of Saloni's daughter in Saat Phere. Since, that show focused on the girl's courage beyond her dark complexion; the casting directors finalised me. Otherwise, I was rejected most of the time. Surprisingly, even after so many years of experiemce, my casting agent still gets few requirements stating, 'need a fair complexion girl'. Honestly, I have stopped going for such auditions because I wanted my talent to speak up for me and not the color of my skin."
Ulka Gupta was also quoted by Daily Bhaskar as saying: "I did not take up any daily soap henceforth. I wanted to grow up in a normal atmosphere. My whole concentration is on the big screen now."
Voices speaking up against showbiz racism are rare. Months ago, actress Tannishtha Chatterjee wrote an impassioned Facebook account of how her skin colour was made fun of on the show Comedy Nights Bachao, an episode of which she was appearing on. She left the show early and later received an apology from the TV channel that airs it. Kangana Ranaut, who is to star in a biopic of Rani Lakshmi Bai, has also publicly refused to advertise fairness creams.
Ulka Gupta, who appeared in the Telugu film Rudhramadevi, will soon be seen in a Marathi movie scheduled to release in April 2017.