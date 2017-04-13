After Dangal, Sakshi Tanwar 'Wants To Experiment' With The Roles She Takes

In Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Sakshi stars opposite actor Ram Kapoor, her Bade Achhe Lagte Hain co-star. The trailer of the web-series released last weekend and Twitter was delighted to see Sakshi and Ram's reunion. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was one of the most-viewed shows for three years (2011-2014).
"Not only the characters that we have portrayed, but the people that Ram and I are -- we are poles apart. We think differently. So, that translates very well into the characters that we have been given to portray. It's that typical thing that you see in our show -- opposites attract," Sakshi told IANS.
Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat will be aired on Ekta Kapoor's upcoming digital app ALTBalaji and YouTube.
Sakshi was also a part of TV series 24: Season 2, where she played Shibani Malik, Anti-Terrorism Unit chief. "Shibani Malik was a character that I have enjoyed the most because that gave me one shade to explore," the actress told IANS.
Sakshi Tanwar became a household name after featuring as Parvati in Ekta Kapoor's top-rated show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.
