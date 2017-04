After Dangal, Sakshi Tanwar 'Wants To Experiment' With The Roles She Takes

Television actor Sakshi Tanwar, who is all set to star in the web-series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat , says she wants to experiment with the kind of roles she take, reports news agency IANS. "Now I am at that stage of my life where I want to experiment as much as I can with the kind of roles that are being offered to me," Sakshi told IANS. The 44-year-old actress played the role of Daya Kaur, Aamir Khan's wife in the 2016 blockbuster film Dangal . "There are offers which I am considering, but after, I don't want to do something which can dilute that effect. I am happy to maintain that for the time being," she told IANS.In, Sakshi stars opposite actor Ram Kapoor, herco-star. The trailer of the web-series released last weekend and Twitter was delighted to see Sakshi and Ram's reunion.was one of the most-viewed shows for three years (2011-2014)."Not only the characters that we have portrayed, but the people that Ram and I are -- we are poles apart. We think differently. So, that translates very well into the characters that we have been given to portray. It's that typical thing that you see in our show -- opposites attract," Sakshi told IANS.will be aired on Ekta Kapoor's upcoming digital app ALTBalaji and YouTube.Sakshi was also a part of TV series, where she played Shibani Malik, Anti-Terrorism Unit chief. "Shibani Malik was a character that I have enjoyed the most because that gave me one shade to explore," the actress told IANS.Sakshi Tanwar became a household name after featuring as Parvati in Ekta Kapoor's top-rated show(With IANS inputs)