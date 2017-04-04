After Nia Sharma, Actor Bhavya Gandhi's Instagram Account Hacked

"The accused could be a known person. We'll know about his motive only once he is caught. Bhavya is feeling harassed due this incident," Bhavya Gandhi's mother told mid-day.
Bhavya Gandhi's complaint comes a day after actress Nia Sharma revealed on Twitter that her Instagram account was hacked. "What pleasures do they derive out of hacking an account??? I enjoyed my Instagram the most.. Thanx can't do it anymore.!! (sic)," tweeted the 26-year-old actress.
What pleasures do they derive out of hacking an account??? I enjoyed my instagram the most.. Thanx can't do it anymore.!!? NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) April 3, 2017
As per mid-day reports, the police suspect that Bhavya Gandhi's Instagram account was hacked by someone very close to him.
"Investigators would soon be writing to Instagram and Facebook, seeking to block the said account and get details of the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the suspect who hacked the complainant's account," police sources told mid-day.
Bhavya Gandhi quit Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in February this year. He has also featured in 2010 movie Striker, directed by Chandan Arora.