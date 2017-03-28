Advertisement
AIB's Rohan Joshi Says The Job Offer To Sunil Grover 'Was Just A Joke'

AIBs Rohan Joshi has clarified that the offer made to Sunil Grover in the last episode of On Air With AIB -was a joke-

  | March 28, 2017 19:49 IST (New Delhi)
Sunil Grover

Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya hosted the 'Fake News' segment in Sunday's show

Highlights

  • "Sunil Grover line on On Air was a joke," Rohan tweeted
  • "I just want to surrender myself to good work," Sunil Grover said
  • Sunil Grover has not yet confirmed his exit from Kapil Sharma's show
No, "Sunil Grover does not need a job with AIB." After a recent tiff with co-star Kapil Sharma, comedian Sunil Grover again made it to the headlines when under the 'Fake News' segment in an episode of On Air With AIB host Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya jokingly concluded their last episode discussing the Kapil-Sunil feud. They also discussed giving a job offer to comedian Sunil Grover. Rohan, a member of the comedy collective, denied the reports of making an offer to Sunil Grover and said: "Sunil Grover line on On Air was a joke. He does not need a job with AIB." The episode, which was telecasted on March 26, had Rohan and Ashish saying, "Sunil Grover, if you're watching this and want to work with a smart, funny comedy group jahan pe koi bhi mard salwar pehen ke nahi aata, toh please phone karo humko, hum flight pe sirf pillow phenkte hai, chappal nahi."
 
 

Earlier this morning, Sunil Grover shared a message on social media saying: "I am non-existent without the love. My public identity is just because of the love you shower. I embrace it. It fills my heart and leaves no place for hate. I just want to surrender myself to good work, good people who acknowledge my intentions genuinely. Yes, I'm feeling a little lost at the moment and nervous too. Don't know what the future holds for me."
 

The feud between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover started a week ago when Kapil Sharma allegedly verbally abused and assaulted Sunil Grover with a shoe while Team The Kapil Sharma Showwere flying out of Australia. Several eyewitnesses revealed that a drunken Mr Sharma lost his calm after his teammates began their meal without him. Later, Mr Sharma was particularly offensive towards Sunil Grover, who intervened. The Kapil Sharma Show regulars Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra were not present at the shooting of an episode, allegedly in support of Sunil Grover, who is reported to have quit the show. However, there is no official confirmation from Mr Grover yet.
 

 

