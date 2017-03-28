AIB's Rohan Joshi Says The Job Offer To Sunil Grover 'Was Just A Joke'

Can't believe we have to clarify this but the Sunil Grover line on On Air WAS A JOKE. MEDIA PLEASE STOP CALLING ME TO ASK WHEN HE IS JOINING? Rohan (@mojorojo) March 28, 2017
I'm pretty sure Sunil Grover, one of the biggest comedy acts in India, DOES NOT NEED A JOB WITH AIB.? Rohan (@mojorojo) March 28, 2017
Earlier this morning, Sunil Grover shared a message on social media saying: "I am non-existent without the love. My public identity is just because of the love you shower. I embrace it. It fills my heart and leaves no place for hate. I just want to surrender myself to good work, good people who acknowledge my intentions genuinely. Yes, I'm feeling a little lost at the moment and nervous too. Don't know what the future holds for me."
Love only. pic.twitter.com/cJ7kRfGNBj? Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 27, 2017
The feud between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover started a week ago when Kapil Sharma allegedly verbally abused and assaulted Sunil Grover with a shoe while Team The Kapil Sharma Showwere flying out of Australia. Several eyewitnesses revealed that a drunken Mr Sharma lost his calm after his teammates began their meal without him. Later, Mr Sharma was particularly offensive towards Sunil Grover, who intervened. The Kapil Sharma Show regulars Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra were not present at the shooting of an episode, allegedly in support of Sunil Grover, who is reported to have quit the show. However, there is no official confirmation from Mr Grover yet.