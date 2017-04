Anas Rashid, Actor Accused Of Sexism, Officially Engaged. See Pics

Engaged with Heena yesterday,,, Happy day and happy memories , A post shared by Anas Rashid (@anasrashid2016) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

A post shared by Anas Rashid (@anasrashid2016) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

Does a cap needed?? A post shared by Anas Rashid (@anasrashid2016) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

A post shared by Anas Rashid (@anasrashid2016) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

Television star Anas Rashid, who featured in Diya Aur Baati Hum, got engaged to Hina in a private ceremony on Monday. Pictures from the ceremony were shared on Instagram from an unverified account purporting to be Anas' revealed that he and Hina exchanged rings yesterday. "Engaged. Happy day and happy memories," he wrote. Hina, 14 years younger than Anas, is based in Chandigarh. She is a native of the actor's hometown Malerkotla, Punjab. A couple of weeks ago, the 36-year-old actor told Hindustan Times that he always wanted an arranged marriage and he agreed to marry Hina without even seeing her photo. The wedding date hasn't been fixed yet as the actor plans to spend more time in knowing Hina.Anas wore a maroonwhile Hina complement him in a yellowCheck out these pictures from their engagement ceremony.Here, the diamond shines bright.Anas was recently accused of sexism after a quote of his about Hina's professional life went viral. Of marrying a woman from outside the industry, he told Hindustan Times , "I'm working in this industry;? (If my wife works, who will be at home?)" He said that his family is happy with his career in the industry.Anas Rashid was earlier rumoured to be dating television actress Rati Pandey. However, they broke up in February 2016. Anas Rashid is the star of TV shows likeandCongratulations, Anas Rashid and Hina.