Anas Rashid Of Diya Aur Baati Hum Made This Controversial Remark About Fiancee

Hina, some 14 years younger than Anas Rashid, is a native of the actor's hometown Malerkotla in Punjab.
Anas also revealed that he always wanted an arranged marriage and told Hindustan Times that he agreed to marry Hina, believed to be working in Human Resources currently, without even seeing a photo of her.
The 36-year-old actor reportedly plans to exchange rings with Hina sometime soon. However, he told Hindustan Times that the wedding will happen only later this year as both of them need time to get to know each other.
Anas was earlier rumoured to be dating actress Rati Pandey. Neither ever confirmed their relationship and reportedly broke up in 2016.
Anas Rashid became a household name after featuring as Sooraj Rathi opposite Dipika Singh in Diya Aur Baati Hum. The television show went off-air last year in September. A spin-off titled, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, began airing on April 3.
Anas began his career with Kahiin To Hoga. He featured as Prithviraj in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan.