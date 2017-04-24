As Kapil Sharma Show Marks 100 Episodes, Sunil Grover Says He'll Always Be 'Grateful'

Ahead of the 100th episode, Kapil Sharma released a video on Facebook, where he thanked all his guests and the entire team (and those to who are not a part of the show anymore, to be precise) for making the The Kapil Sharma Show successful. Without taking any names, he said, "I am thankful to all the viewers and celebrities who have come to our show from various fields. I would also like to thank my current team and the ones who are not with us today."
Watch the video here:
After Mr Grover's exit, his co-stars Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Ali Asgar too boycotted The Kapil Sharma Show. Few days later, Kapil Sharma included comedian Raju Srivastava in his cast while actress Upasna Singh, who played Kapil's bua, also made a comeback recently.
Last week, actor Rishi Kapoor requested Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to re-unite and tweeted: "Mil jao yaaron." But, Sunil Grover, who seems to have decided not to forgive Kapil Sharma, replied: "Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt." However, Kapil Sharma didn't respond to Mr Kapoor's tweet.
IPL. There is a look alike of @KapilSharmaK9 in the team of Sun Risers Hyderabad. Anyone finding @WhoSunilGrover in any team?Mil jao yaaron!? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 17, 2017
@chintskap@KapilSharmaK9 Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt. Best Regards?.— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 17, 2017
Sunil Grover played Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on The Kapil Sharma Show. Both the characters were the main highlights of the show. After Sunil Grover's, exit, the viewership of The Kapil Sharma Show has reportedly dipped by huge numbers.
Now, Sunil Grover has reportedly collaborated with Ali Asgar for a reality show Sabse Bada Kalakaar.