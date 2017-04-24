Advertisement
HomeTelevision

As Kapil Sharma Show Marks 100 Episodes, Sunil Grover Says He'll Always Be 'Grateful'

As The Kapil Sharma Show completes 100 episodes, Sunil Grover said that he'll always be thankful to the show and he has enjoyed his work completely

  | April 24, 2017 09:50 IST (New Delhi)
Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover On The Kapil Sharma Show (Courtesy: mashur_gulati)

Highlights

  • "I have a lot of gratitude for this platform," says Mr Grover
  • Kapil Sharma show completed 100 episodes on Sunday
  • Kapil Sharma allegedly assaulted Sunil Grover on a flight
Ace comedian Sunil Grover, who has quit The Kapil Sharma Show, has decided not to make a comeback. However, as the show completed 100 episodes, Mr Grover said that he completely 'enjoyed' his stint on the show, reports Hindustan Times. "Maine jitne 92 episodes kiye, unme bohot maza aaya (I enjoyed all the 92 episodes that I have done). I have a lot of gratitude for this platform, because it gave me a lot of love and I have been lucky that I got this opportunity. Mere mann mein iss platform ke liye humesha hi gratitude rahega (I will always be grateful to this platform)," Sunil Grover told Hindustan Times. Last month, the show's host Kapil Sharma had a fight with Sunil Grover on a flight. Mr Sharma is accused of hitting his Mr Grover, now his former co-star, after getting drunk.

Ahead of the 100th episode, Kapil Sharma released a video on Facebook, where he thanked all his guests and the entire team (and those to who are not a part of the show anymore, to be precise) for making the The Kapil Sharma Show successful. Without taking any names, he said, "I am thankful to all the viewers and celebrities who have come to our show from various fields. I would also like to thank my current team and the ones who are not with us today."

Watch the video here:

 
 
 


After Mr Grover's exit, his co-stars Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Ali Asgar too boycotted The Kapil Sharma Show. Few days later, Kapil Sharma included comedian Raju Srivastava in his cast while actress Upasna Singh, who played Kapil's bua, also made a comeback recently.

Last week, actor Rishi Kapoor requested Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to re-unite and tweeted: "Mil jao yaaron." But, Sunil Grover, who seems to have decided not to forgive Kapil Sharma, replied: "Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt." However, Kapil Sharma didn't respond to Mr Kapoor's tweet.
 
 

Sunil Grover played Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on The Kapil Sharma Show. Both the characters were the main highlights of the show. After Sunil Grover's, exit, the viewership of The Kapil Sharma Show has reportedly dipped by huge numbers.

Now, Sunil Grover has reportedly collaborated with Ali Asgar for a reality show Sabse Bada Kalakaar.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement