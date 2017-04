As Kapil Sharma Show Marks 100 Episodes, Sunil Grover Says He'll Always Be 'Grateful'

IPL. There is a look alike of @KapilSharmaK9 in the team of Sun Risers Hyderabad. Anyone finding @WhoSunilGrover in any team?Mil jao yaaron! ? Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 17, 2017

@chintskap@KapilSharmaK9 Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt. Best Regards?. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 17, 2017

Ace comedian Sunil Grover, who has quit The Kapil Sharma Show , has decided not to make a comeback. However, as the show completed 100 episodes, Mr Grover said that he completely 'enjoyed' his stint on the show, reports Hindustan Times. "(I enjoyed all the 92 episodes that I have done). I have a lot of gratitude for this platform, because it gave me a lot of love and I have been lucky that I got this opportunity.(I will always be grateful to this platform)," Sunil Grover told Hindustan Times . Last month, the show's host Kapil Sharma had a fight with Sunil Grover on a flight. Mr Sharma is accused of hitting his Mr Grover, now his former co-star, after getting drunk.Ahead of the 100th episode, Kapil Sharma released a video on Facebook , where he thanked all his guests and the entire team (and those to who are not a part of the show anymore, to be precise) for making thesuccessful. Without taking any names, he said, "I am thankful to all the viewers and celebrities who have come to our show from various fields. I would also like to thank my current team and the ones who are not with us today."Watch the video here:After Mr Grover's exit, his co-stars Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Ali Asgar too boycotted. Few days later, Kapil Sharma included comedian Raju Srivastava in his cast while actress Upasna Singh, who played Kapil's, also made a comeback recently.Last week, actor Rishi Kapoor requested Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to re-unite and tweeted: "." But, Sunil Grover, who seems to have decided not to forgive Kapil Sharma, replied: "Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt." However, Kapil Sharma didn't respond to Mr Kapoor's tweet.Sunil Grover played Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinkuon. Both the characters were the main highlights of the show. After Sunil Grover's, exit, the viewership ofhas reportedly dipped by huge numbers.Now, Sunil Grover has reportedly collaborated with Ali Asgar for a reality show