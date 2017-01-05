Asha Negi, Anita Hassanandani And Ankita Bhargava Are On A Girls' Trip To Paris. See Pics

Here's what the girls are up to:
The trio seems to be super-thrilled and are experiencing the City Of Love, Paris fully.
All the three are super active on social media and are giving us major travel goals.
Take a look at their vacation diary:
The couples were also accompanied by Ali Gony and Rizwan Bachav.
Anita and Karan together feature in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played starred as husband and wife. Anita is the prime antagonist. However, in real life both Anita and Karan happen to be good friends and are often spotted partying together with their respective beaus.
Karan's wife Ankita is also an actor and has featured in serials like Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Karam Apna Apna. They married in the year 2015.
Anita's husband Rohit Reddy is an entrepreneur and the couple got married in 2013.
Asha and Rithvik first met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and are dating since then.