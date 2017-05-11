Bigg Boss 10 Contestants Nitibha Kaul, Manu Punjabi To Host Reality Show Together

Watch the video here:
Meanwhile, Manveer is rumoured to be dating Nitibha. However, both of them haven't acknowledged their romance. Few weeks after Manveer was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 10, a video featuring Manveer Gurjar as a groom surfaced on the Internet. Later, Manveer confirmed his marital status through an Instagram video, where he said, "I got married in 2014 under family pressure and I was blackmailed emotionally. However, we got separated within four to five months of marriage."
Nitibha was evicted few days before Bigg Boss 10 finale while Manu and Manveer competed for the title along with Bani J and Lopamudra Raut. Manveer took home a prize money of Rs 40 lakh.
After the finale, Nitibha has been busy partying with Manveer, Lopamudra and other contestants of the show.
Bigg Boss 10 was hosted by Salman Khan.