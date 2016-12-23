Bigg Boss 10, December 22, Written Update: Priyanka Jagga, Will You Stop?

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss introduced a new task to change the warring atmosphere in the house. Manveer and Swami Om were designated the roles of 'human batteries', who were to supervise the task. The contestants got a chance to meet their relatives in the battery task. Priyanka Jagga met her children - Alex and Jermaine - draining 60% of battery charge while Gaurav met his brother Raghav in the confession room. Setting aside hostility, Lopamudra and the rest of the contestants had a wonderful time playing with the young guests. Earlier, Priyanka broke down when she greeted her children.
However, the high point of the episode was when Monalisa met her boyfriend Vikrant. Both Monalisa and Vikrant got emotional while greeting each other and had a heart-to-heart conversation. However, Vikrant also highlighted that he is rather uncomfortable with Monalisa's proximity with Manu. Earlier in the show, Manu was spotted telling Manveer that he wants Monalisa to be evicted because she is his 'weakness.' The episode aired on December 22 came to an end with Rohan Mehra catching up with his brother in the confession room.
Bigg Boss 10 currently has contestants VJ Bani, Lopamudra Raut, Monalisa, Manveer Gurjar, Swami Om, Gaurav Chopra, Rohan Mehra, Priyanka Jagga and Manu Punjabi in the house. Celeb contestant Rahul Dev was evicted last week while Bani J, Lopamudra Raut and Monalisa are nominated for this week's eviction.