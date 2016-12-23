Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 10, December 22, Written Update: Priyanka Jagga, Will You Stop?

Bigg Boss 10, December 22: Priyanka Jagga created havoc in the house earlier and she was no different in yesterday's episode

  | December 23, 2016 11:49 IST (New Delhi)
Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 10, December 22: A still from the show

The Bigg Boss 10 contestants woke up to the peppy number Punjabiyadi Battery in the episode which aired on December 22. Previously, if you remember, Priyanka Jagga created havoc in the Bigg Boss house with Swami Om as her accomplice. Priyanka was no different on yesterday's episode. As soon as the day began, Priyanka and Lopamudra got into an ugly brawl after Priyanka was asked to keep her apparels organised. Priyanka passed indecent remarks and Lopamudra lost her calm. In order to vent out her anger, Lopa screamed at the top of her voice while Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar tried to pacify her. Lopamudra could only compose herself after she was called in the confession room by Bigg Boss.
 
bigg boss

Bigg Boss 10: A still from the show

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss introduced a new task to change the warring atmosphere in the house. Manveer and Swami Om were designated the roles of 'human batteries', who were to supervise the task. The contestants got a chance to meet their relatives in the battery task. Priyanka Jagga met her children - Alex and Jermaine - draining 60% of battery charge while Gaurav met his brother Raghav in the confession room. Setting aside hostility, Lopamudra and the rest of the contestants had a wonderful time playing with the young guests. Earlier, Priyanka broke down when she greeted her children.
 
priyanka

Bigg Boss 10: A still from the show

However, the high point of the episode was when Monalisa met her boyfriend Vikrant. Both Monalisa and Vikrant got emotional while greeting each other and had a heart-to-heart conversation. However, Vikrant also highlighted that he is rather uncomfortable with Monalisa's proximity with Manu. Earlier in the show, Manu was spotted telling Manveer that he wants Monalisa to be evicted because she is his 'weakness.' The episode aired on December 22 came to an end with Rohan Mehra catching up with his brother in the confession room.
 
bigg boss

Bigg Boss 10: A still from the show

Bigg Boss 10 currently has contestants VJ Bani, Lopamudra Raut, Monalisa, Manveer Gurjar, Swami Om, Gaurav Chopra, Rohan Mehra, Priyanka Jagga and Manu Punjabi in the house. Celeb contestant Rahul Dev was evicted last week while Bani J, Lopamudra Raut and Monalisa are nominated for this week's eviction.
 

Highlights

  • Bigg Boss introduced a the battery task on yesterday's episode
  • Priyanka Jagga, Gaurav, Rohan participated in the task
  • Monalisa got a chance to meet her boyfriend Vikrant
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement