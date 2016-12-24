Bigg Boss 10, December 24: Salman Khan's Punishment For Priyanka Jagga Is Eviction

Salman, who always brings an honest review of the contestants' performance throughout the week, sternly let the housemates know that they have literally turned the house into a warzone. Salman tagged Manu as 'Man of the Week' for his efforts to maintain peace in the house, especially after the emotional upheaval which he went through recently.
Salman also says that he knows who will be voted as the 'Khalnayak' of the week but still wants the contestants to take the name. Priyanka Jagga becomes the 'Khalnayak' on a unanimous decision and that is when Salman asks Priyanka to explain her misconduct in the house. Priyanka begins an argument with Salman and offends him. He asks Priyanka to keep her behaviour in check and reminds her that she has no right to judge others and make comments on their personal life. Priyanka appears to lose her calm and begins yelling at Salman, who then declares that Priyanak is evicted with immediate effect. The contestants breathe a sigh of relief and also give a standing ovation to Salman. Salman Khan signs off saying:" If Priyanka ever comes on this show or any other show on Colors, I will never work with the channel again."
Bigg Boss 10 currently has contestants Manveer Gurjar, VJ Bani, Lopamudra Raut, Monalisa, Swami Om, Gaurav Chopra, Rohan Mehra, Priyanka Jagga and Manu Punjabi in the house. Celeb contestant Rahul Dev was evicted last week while Bani J, Lopamudra Raut and Monalisa are nominated for this week's eviction.