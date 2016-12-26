Bigg Boss 10, December 26, Written Update: No Evictions This Week And A Surprise For Manu Punjabi, Swami Om

After the celebrating Christmas with the contestants, Sonakshi and Manish left the house to have a conversation with Salman onstage. Salman, who was also in festive mood introduced a game called Thapad Se Darr Nahi Lagta, where he asked few Bollywood questions from Sonakshi and when she failed guess the right answer, she will get a thappad. As soon as the game ended, Sonakshi and Manish left the show and Salman started the interaction with the contestants.
Manveer Gurjar read a special poem for Salman Khan while the actor also read out some of the poems written by male contestants in the hostel task.
Later, Salman played a 'compatibility task' with the contestants wherein Manu Punjabi and Manveer were declared to be compatible. Also, Bani J and Gaurav Chopra's compatibility was tested with some interesting questions that declared them to be compatible too. Salman also showed some messages to the contestants by their family members who visited the house.
As a Christmas gift, Salman announced that there would be no eviction this week. However Gaurav Chopra, Bani J and Monalisa would stay nominated for eviction the following week. Also, Swami Om and Manu were declared safe from next week's nominations for their friendly gesture in the family app task.