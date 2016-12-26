Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 10, December 26, Written Update: No Evictions This Week And A Surprise For Manu Punjabi, Swami Om

Bigg Boss 10: As a Christmas gift, Salman announced that there would be no eviction this week

  | December 26, 2016 10:00 IST (New Delhi)
Bigg Boss 10

Bigg Boss 10: Manu Punjabi and Swami Om were declared safe from next week's nomination

Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode was full of entertainment and fun as Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Manish Paul entered the Bigg Boss house to celebrate Christmas with the contestants. A Christmas party was arranged by Bigg Boss for the contestants and Sonakshi's entry added to their joy. Sonakshi played some exciting games with the contestants one of which was 'spin the bottle', where in, the contestants had to guess who said the following statements about them. The revelations left Monalisa and Nitibha Kaul unhappy. Later, Manish Paul entered the house to double the fun. All the contestants were dressed in red and black. Also, Swami Om ditched his typical look to suit up.
 
sonakshisinha

Bigg Boss 10: Sonakshi played some interesting games with the contestants


After the celebrating Christmas with the contestants, Sonakshi and Manish left the house to have a conversation with Salman onstage. Salman, who was also in festive mood introduced a game called Thapad Se Darr Nahi Lagta, where he asked few Bollywood questions from Sonakshi and when she failed guess the right answer, she will get a thappad. As soon as the game ended, Sonakshi and Manish left the show and Salman started the interaction with the contestants.

Manveer Gurjar read a special poem for Salman Khan while the actor also read out some of the poems written by male contestants in the hostel task.
 
biggboss10

Bigg Boss 10: The contestants enjoy the game


Later, Salman played a 'compatibility task' with the contestants wherein Manu Punjabi and Manveer were declared to be compatible. Also, Bani J and Gaurav Chopra's compatibility was tested with some interesting questions that declared them to be compatible too. Salman also showed some messages to the contestants by their family members who visited the house.

As a Christmas gift, Salman announced that there would be no eviction this week. However Gaurav Chopra, Bani J and Monalisa would stay nominated for eviction the following week. Also, Swami Om and Manu were declared safe from next week's nominations for their friendly gesture in the family app task.
 

Highlights

  • Sonakshi Sinha and Manish Paul celebrated Christmas with contestants
  • Salman Khan declared that no eviction would happen this week
  • Manu and Swami Om are safe from next week's nomination
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement