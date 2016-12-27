Advertisement
Bigg Boss 10, December 27: Swami Om Is Desperate To Win Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss 10, December 27: In tonight's episode, Monalisa becomes the first housemate to be left out of the igloo and gets disqualified

  | December 27, 2016 17:58 IST (New Delhi)
Bigg Boss 10, December 27: A still from the show

The Bigg Boss 10 contestants wake up to the song Ye Mausam Ka Jadoo Hai Mitwa on the episode to be aired tonight and heralds winter in the house in the form of captaincy task. Bigg Boss introduces a new task for captaincy - Toofan task tonight. The Bigg Boss house gets converted into a snowclad region similar to Kashmir with an igloo placed in the garden area. Meanwhile, the contestants are required to dress in traditional Kashimiri attire and fix the igloo with the equipment provided by Bigg Boss. The twist in the tale is there will be artificial blizzards in the garden area when the contestants are expected to take shelter in the igloo. The last person to enter each time will be eliminated from the task and in turn captaincy.
 
Bigg Boss 10, December 27: A still from the show

Boss 10 currently has contestants Manveer Gurjar, VJ Bani, Lopamudra Raut, Monalisa, Swami Om, Gaurav Chopra, Rohan Mehra and Manu Punjabi in the house.
 

The last two remaining contestants will be the ones contesting for captaincy. However, in tonight's episode, Monalisa becomes the first housemate to be left out of the igloo and gets disqualified. A disheartened Mona cries after she gets eliminated. Meanwhile, there begins a war of words between Gaurav Chopra and Swami Om during the captaincy task as the self-styled godman passes few personal remarks at Gaurav. Swami Om blocks the entrance to the igloo and secures a seat near it to become the first person to enter it.
 
Bigg Boss 10, December 27: A still from the show

Meanwhile, the second storm hits and Lopamudra and VJ Bani push each other in their attempt to enter first. Lopa soon alleges that Bani manhandled her and asks her to not use foul language. Rohan and Manveer try to pacify Lopa saying that it is only natural that the contestants will get hurt and bruised owing to the nature of the task.
 

Highlights

  • Bigg Boss introduces the captaincy task on Tuesday's episode
  • Gaurav Chopra gets offended with Swami Om
  • Monalisa is the first person to get eliminated from the task
 

