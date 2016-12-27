Bigg Boss 10, December 27: Swami Om Is Desperate To Win Captaincy Task

Boss 10 currently has contestants Manveer Gurjar, VJ Bani, Lopamudra Raut, Monalisa, Swami Om, Gaurav Chopra, Rohan Mehra and Manu Punjabi in the house.
The last two remaining contestants will be the ones contesting for captaincy. However, in tonight's episode, Monalisa becomes the first housemate to be left out of the igloo and gets disqualified. A disheartened Mona cries after she gets eliminated. Meanwhile, there begins a war of words between Gaurav Chopra and Swami Om during the captaincy task as the self-styled godman passes few personal remarks at Gaurav. Swami Om blocks the entrance to the igloo and secures a seat near it to become the first person to enter it.
Meanwhile, the second storm hits and Lopamudra and VJ Bani push each other in their attempt to enter first. Lopa soon alleges that Bani manhandled her and asks her to not use foul language. Rohan and Manveer try to pacify Lopa saying that it is only natural that the contestants will get hurt and bruised owing to the nature of the task.