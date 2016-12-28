Bigg Boss 10, December 28, Written Update: Rohan Mehra 'Teaches A Lesson' To Swami Om

Bigg Boss 10, December 28: A still from the show

Bigg Boss 10, December 28: A still from the show

Breaking from #BB10 house: #OmSwami tries to stop @rohan4747 from entering the igloo! Stay tuned to find out what happens next! pic.twitter.com/0vcUNLI5jl ? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 28, 2016