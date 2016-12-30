Bigg Boss 10, December 30: Manveer Judges The Curious Case Of Swami Om

Gaurav Chopra and Swami Om are in jail currently for their misbehaviour during the last task. Swami Om attempted to interfere in the captaincy task and disrupt Rohan Mehra's performance - he's been punished for that. Gaurav Chopra lost her cool while defending Rohan and reprimanding Swami Om, and he too is being punished by Bigg Boss for it.
During the court-room task, Rohan defends Gaurav saying that Gaurav's reaction was not only justified but much-expected, as he was protesting against Swami Om's misbehaviour. Meanwhile, Rohan had manhandled Swami Om during the captaincy task and pushed him. Manu, as Swami Om's advocate, brings the point to the forefront.
Meanwhile, Rohan Mehra continues to remain secluded in the house. He tucks himself inside a blanket and refuses to talk to the rest of the housemates. Lopamudra tries to initiate a conversation with Rohan and gives him company. Swami Om interferes in Rohan and Lopa's conversation which makes Lopa lose her calm. Lopamudra and Swami Om have a massive fight during which the self-styled godman passes personal remarks at Lopa yet again.
At present, Bigg Boss 10 houses Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar, Swami Om, VJ Bani, Gaurav Chopra, Monalisa and Rohan Mehra.