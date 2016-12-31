Advertisement
Bigg Boss 10, December 31: All You Need To Know About Salman Khan's New Year Special Episode

Bigg Boss 10, December 31: Dance reality program Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and live comedy show Comedy Nights Bachao will join hands to ring in New Year 2017 in style

  | December 31, 2016 16:14 IST (New Delhi)
Bigg Boss 10, December 31: Salman Khan in a still from the show

The Bigg Boss 10 episode to be aired on New Year's Eve is going to be a dhamakedaar one. Controversial reality show Bigg Boss, dance reality program Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and live comedy show Comedy Nights Bachao will join hands to ring in New Year 2017 in style. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestants like Salman Yusuf Khan, Teriya Magar, Karishma Tanna and Shantanu Maheshwari will set the stage on fire. The celebrations will take place as part of Bigg Boss 10's weekend special episodes - Weekend Ka Vaar, which is hosted by Salman Khan. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa participants will also join Salman Khan on stage for a fun-filled session.
 
Bigg Boss 10, December 31: Salman Khan in a still from the show




Members of Comedy Nights Bachao - Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Mubeen, Anita Hassanandani, Karan Wahi, Sudesh Lehri and Aditi Bhatia - will also tickle our funny bones as part of Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar. The actors will enact scenes revolving around a Christmas party, demonetization, New Year celebrations and even perform a piece on a couple in search for a place to shift in together. Ex-contestants of Bigg Boss - Ravi Kishan, Vindu Dara Singh and Lokesh Kumari will also make appearances during the show.
 
Bigg Boss 10, December 31: Salman Khan in a still from the show

Bigg Boss 10, December 31: Salman Khan in a still from the show

The real surprise for the contestants arrives when Salman Khan enters to house to greet the contestants and moderate a mock-award session. Salman Khan hands out prizes to the winners of quirky titles like Bigg Bhukkad, Jaani Dushman, Footage Khau, and Khaano Ka Khooni. Salman's expert comments also leave everyone in splits and the contestants have a ball of a time. At present, Bigg Boss 10 houses Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar, Swami Om, VJ Bani, Gaurav Chopra, Monalisa and Rohan Mehra.

Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss 10 episode aired on December 30, Bani ad Manu have a massive fight after the courtroom task titled 'Manveer Ki Adaalat.' In the process of defending Swami Om, Manu mentioned Bani's brawl with the self-styled godman, which irked Bani. She lashed out at Manu and later, broke into tears. Manveer Gurjar, who is the new captain of the house, decided that between Gaurav and Swami Om, the former should go back to jail.
 

Highlights

  • Salman Khan enters the Bigg Boss house to greet the contestants
  • Salman also hosts a mock-award show inside the house
  • Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Lokesh Kumar joins Salman on stage
 

