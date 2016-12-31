Bigg Boss 10, December 31: All You Need To Know About Salman Khan's New Year Special Episode

The chocolate boy of #JDJ9, @shantanum07 dances with @beingsalmankhan on his tunes! Don't miss! #BB10NewYearKaVaarpic.twitter.com/YEWX4uh3Wh? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 31, 2016
Members of Comedy Nights Bachao - Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Mubeen, Anita Hassanandani, Karan Wahi, Sudesh Lehri and Aditi Bhatia - will also tickle our funny bones as part of Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar. The actors will enact scenes revolving around a Christmas party, demonetization, New Year celebrations and even perform a piece on a couple in search for a place to shift in together. Ex-contestants of Bigg Boss - Ravi Kishan, Vindu Dara Singh and Lokesh Kumari will also make appearances during the show.
The real surprise for the contestants arrives when Salman Khan enters to house to greet the contestants and moderate a mock-award session. Salman Khan hands out prizes to the winners of quirky titles like Bigg Bhukkad, Jaani Dushman, Footage Khau, and Khaano Ka Khooni. Salman's expert comments also leave everyone in splits and the contestants have a ball of a time. At present, Bigg Boss 10 houses Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar, Swami Om, VJ Bani, Gaurav Chopra, Monalisa and Rohan Mehra.
Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss 10 episode aired on December 30, Bani ad Manu have a massive fight after the courtroom task titled 'Manveer Ki Adaalat.' In the process of defending Swami Om, Manu mentioned Bani's brawl with the self-styled godman, which irked Bani. She lashed out at Manu and later, broke into tears. Manveer Gurjar, who is the new captain of the house, decided that between Gaurav and Swami Om, the former should go back to jail.