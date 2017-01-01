Bigg Boss 10, December 31, Written Update: Here's How Salman Khan Celebrated New Year With The Contestants

Looks like @BeingSalmanKhan is all set for a rocking entry into 2017 with non-stop New Year Dhamaka! Stay tuned to #BB10NewYearKaVaarpic.twitter.com/Qg2Jq1inar? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 31, 2016
Ex-contestants Vindu Dara Singh, Lokesh and Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan also joined Krushna and Bharati. They spoke to the contestants about their journey and experience. The television stars mesmerised the contestants with their dance performance and rib-tickling comedy.
Salman later introduced the Bigg Boss awards, where the contestants were given some 'special awards' under various categories. He then showed a video on Bani and Lopamudra's catfight. The two get Jaani Dushman title. Gaurav receives the title of Kaamchor and Swami Om, the 'footage king.' The entire episode was full of fun and laughter.
#OmSwami gets the title of 'Footage King'! RT and tell us which other title should be given to Om Swami! #BB10NewYearKaVaarpic.twitter.com/8MYRxHVUQG? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 31, 2016
After the performances, Salman and the contestants cut and a cake and wished everyone a Happy New Year.
As of now, Bigg Boss 10 is hosting nine contestants. Monalisa, Gaurav Chopra and Bani J are nominated for evictions this week. In tonight's episode, one of them get evicted.