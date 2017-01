Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale, January 29: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam And Other Stars Join Salman Khan

The ex-housemates join @beingsalmankhan on the stage to put on a super-entertaining act on #BB10GrandFinale! pic.twitter.com/tqPa76xOWE ? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 29, 2017

.@beingsalmankhan interacts with the ex-housemates on #BB10GrandFinale! Tune in tonight to see what they have to say about our finalists! pic.twitter.com/sk4oJ0OZO3 ? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 29, 2017

is just hours away from the grand finale, to be aired on television tonight 9pm onwards. Salman Khan will return to host the grand finale of, and he will have a lot of fun on tonight's episode. Salman will be joined by a bevy of stars, both from Bollywood and TV. Actors Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam will bring their new filmto the sets of the show. The trio will celebrate the success ofwith the finalists. Currently,has VJ Bani and Lopamudra Raut from Team Celebs and Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi from Indiawale as the finalists on the show. However, Manu Punjabi have allegedly quit the show ahead of its finale after accepting the sum of Rs 10 lakhs, reported bollywoodlife.com Salman Khan's blockbuster performances will be tuned to his hit songs likeandLopamudra and Bani, who made headlines for their constant war or words on the show, will deliver rocking performances to songs from Aamir Khan's, after all, they are the 'girls.'Giving the girls company will be Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar, who are all set to make a stylish entry on bikes and for a power packed performance toLike every year, the grand finale ofwill be attended by the ex-contestants. Salman ropes in Monalisa, Rohan Mehra, Nitibha Kaul and Gaurav Chopra for an interactive session.The grand finale of, will also have Sohail Khana and Neha Dhupia arriving with their little guests. Sohail and Neha are the judges of children's reality showMeanwhile, thefinalists - Manu, Manveer, Bania and Lopa were part of a panel discussion on Saturday's episode, in which they debated over who should win the tenth season of the show. The finalists were also part of a makeover session in yesterday's episode.kicked off its journey with the first episode being aired on television on October 16 last year.