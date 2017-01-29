Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale, January 29: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam And Other Stars Join Salman Khan

The co-stars of #Kaabil, @ihrithik & @yamigautam celebrate the grand success of their movie on #BB10GrandFinale with @beingsalmankhan! pic.twitter.com/ukIGVe4rVe? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 29, 2017
Salman Khan's blockbuster performances will be tuned to his hit songs like Mera Hi Jalwa and Aaj Ki Party.
Lopamudra and Bani, who made headlines for their constant war or words on the show, will deliver rocking performances to songs from Aamir Khan's Dangal, after all, they are the 'Dhaakad girls.'
Giving the girls company will be Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar, who are all set to make a stylish entry on bikes and for a power packed performance to Toh Dhishoom.
Like every year, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 10 will be attended by the ex-contestants. Salman ropes in Monalisa, Rohan Mehra, Nitibha Kaul and Gaurav Chopra for an interactive session.
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 10, will also have Sohail Khana and Neha Dhupia arriving with their little guests. Sohail and Neha are the judges of children's reality show Chhote Miyan.
Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss finalists - Manu, Manveer, Bania and Lopa were part of a panel discussion on Saturday's episode, in which they debated over who should win the tenth season of the show. The finalists were also part of a makeover session in yesterday's episode. Bigg Boss 10 kicked off its journey with the first episode being aired on television on October 16 last year.