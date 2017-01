Bigg Boss 10: Inside Salman Khan's Shoot With Partner Govinda. See Pics

Bigg Boss: Salman Khan, Govinda on the sets of the show

Bigg Boss: Salman Khan, Govinda on the sets of the show

Bigg Boss: Salman Khan, Govinda on the sets of the show

Bigg Boss: Salman Khan, Govinda on the sets of the show

Salman Khan hosts the weekend special episodes ofand Salman Khan always brings in surprises both for the audience and housemates. In tonight'sepisode, Salman will reprise his partnership with none other than Govinda - and the whole world is looking forward to it already. Glimpses of the Salman-Govinda episode, which has already been shot, are being shared on Twitter and the Internet cannot stop raving about it. Ahead of tonight's episode, we bring you pictures from Salman Khan'swith Govinda from the sets of the controversial reality show. Yes, yes, you're welcome.Salman and Govinda have co-starred in David Dhawan-directedand, both of which released in 2007. The 51-year-old actor recently tweeted in aid of Govinda's upcoming film. "," wrote Salman when he shared the trailer of the film. Now, he invited Govinda to join him onGovinda interacted with thecontestants and sure made their day with his mega-watt smile.The high point of the episode was when thes matched steps tofrom. The duo were also joined by actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek on stage.Govinda posted a selfie on his way to thehouse while Salman Khan shared an update from the sets:In between, Govinda also celebrated Makar Sankranti with wife Sunita.currently houses VJ Bani, Lopamudra Raut , Monalisa, Manu Punjabi, Rohan Mehra and Manveer Gurjar, who has entered the finale week directly, owing to his popularity outside the house.Salman Khan was last seen in wrestling movieand is finishing the remaining portions of Kabir Khan'sremains Govinda's last Bollywood film, which fetched him the Stardust Best Supporting Actor award.