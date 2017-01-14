Bigg Boss 10: Inside Salman Khan's Shoot With Partner Govinda. See Pics

Salman and Govinda have co-starred in David Dhawan-directed Partner and Salaam-e-Ishq, both of which released in 2007. The 51-year-old actor recently tweeted in aid of Govinda's upcoming film Aagaya Hero. "Aa gaya mera hero. Mera Partner," wrote Salman when he shared the trailer of the film. Now, he invited Govinda to join him on Bigg Boss 10.
Govinda interacted with the Bigg Boss contestants and sure made their day with his mega-watt smile.
The high point of the episode was when the partners matched steps to Soni De Nakhare from Partner. The duo were also joined by actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek on stage.
Govinda posted a selfie on his way to the Bigg Boss house while Salman Khan shared an update from the sets:
Amdavad, majaa padi gayi aaje toh! Nothing beats the Gujarati Thali!#Amdavad#Uttarayan2017pic.twitter.com/5bT5LXOUow? Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) January 14, 2017
In between, Govinda also celebrated Makar Sankranti with wife Sunita.
Bigg Boss 10 currently houses VJ Bani, Lopamudra Raut, Monalisa, Manu Punjabi, Rohan Mehra and Manveer Gurjar, who has entered the finale week directly, owing to his popularity outside the house.
Salman Khan was last seen in wrestling movie Sultan and is finishing the remaining portions of Kabir Khan's Tubelight. Happy Ending remains Govinda's last Bollywood film, which fetched him the Stardust Best Supporting Actor award.