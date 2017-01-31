Bigg Boss 10: Is Manveer Gurjar Married? 'Wedding' Video Goes Viral

See the viral video here:
Meanwhile, in an interview to India Today, Manveer Gurjar's sister-in-law said the family did not consider Nitibha a good match for Manveer because she wasn't "homely" or "simple". "She should be homely, simple, and somebody whose thoughts match with Manveer, and who respects the elders in the house. We definitely don't want someone like Nitibha. There is nothing homely about her. We are fine with the friendship between the two. But from family perspective, I don't think she's the right choice," she said, insultingly. We can see why Manveer left.
Manveer Gurjar, who entered the show as part of non-celebrity Team Indiawale, was one of the most entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss 10. His friendship with Manu Punjabi and Monalisa was a highlight of the show. About his future plans, Manveer told news agency IANS: "I want to act in Hindi films and would like to act opposite Shraddha Kapoor for my debut film."
Manveer Gurjar made it through 105 days on Bigg Boss 10 , the weekend episodes of which were hosted by Salman Khan.