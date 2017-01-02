Bigg Boss 10, January 1, Written Update: Gaurav Chopra Evicted. Tweets, 'Thanks For The Warmth'

As soon he stepped out of the house, Gaurav thanked his fans for supporting him on the show. He tweeted:
So much love...? gaurav chopra (@gauravchopraa) January 1, 2017
.. thank u!
Thank u for the warmth..
Just saw this and .... .....? gaurav chopra (@gauravchopraa) January 2, 2017
Yes these are mine ..
I'm there at least in spirit with her..#support#nomatterwhatpic.twitter.com/mpoTHxj8TW
Rahul Dev, who was evicted before was also disappointed over Gaurav's eviction.
Disappointed with the eviction of @gauravchopraa#BB10@BiggBoss@ColorsTV ..really dunno what audiences want.. hope it's an act? Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) January 1, 2017
The Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Salman Khan lashing out at Swami Om for his behaviour during the captaincy task. He even called the controversial self-styled godman Dhongi Baba, who just wants any kind of publicity. Talking about one of the biggest fight of the week between Rohan and Swami Om, Salman justified Bigg Boss's decision of nominating Rohan for the entire season. Salman reminded Rohan that since his move of pushing Swami Om was a planned one, it can't be justified in any way.
Later, actor Aamir Ali and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares joined the guest panel and analysed the contestants' game plans.
After Gaurav Chopra's eviction, Bigg Boss is now hosting eight contestants. Swami Om, Nitibha Kaul, Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi, Rohan Mehra, Bani J, Lopamudra Raut and Monalisa.