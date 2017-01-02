Bigg Boss 10, January 1, Written Update: Gaurav Chopra Evicted. Tweets, 'Thanks For The Warmth'

So much love...

.. thank u!

Thank u for the warmth.. ? gaurav chopra (@gauravchopraa) January 1, 2017

Just saw this and .... .....

Yes these are mine ..

I'm there at least in spirit with her..#support#nomatterwhatpic.twitter.com/mpoTHxj8TW ? gaurav chopra (@gauravchopraa) January 2, 2017

Disappointed with the eviction of @gauravchopraa#BB10@BiggBoss@ColorsTV ..really dunno what audiences want.. hope it's an act ? Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) January 1, 2017