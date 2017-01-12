Bigg Boss 10, January 12: Luxury Budget Task Gets Difficult

As soon as the task will begin, Rohan makes the first call to Manu and tells him that he is incapable of doing simple. Furthermore, he says that Manu always engages in backbiting about other contestants and labels it as entertainment. However, Manu will patiently listen to. Up next, Bani will make a call to Lopamudra and will comment on her beauty pageant victory and will annoy her to the core. After the call is done, both will get into an ugly spat. Meanwhile, Nitibha makes a call to Manveer.
#NitibhaKaul gets a chance to seek answers for her questions from #ManveerGurjar! Will this resolve the issues in their friendship? #BB10pic.twitter.com/lZIoRig1f7? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 12, 2017
It sure cannot get worse for @bani_j & @lopa9999! Witness the biggest cat-fight in the history of #BB10! Watch this space for more! pic.twitter.com/hEtd7w7iWj? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 12, 2017
Meanwhile, Bani will ask Rohan to reveal Lopamudra's weak points. However, Rohan ignores Bani's request on which, Bani tells him that he is not playing the game sportingly and is only protecting his friend. Rohan will lose his cool and will ask Bani to stop bothering him.