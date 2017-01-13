Bigg Boss 10, January 13: Lopamudra Will Test Bani's Patience In The Luxury Budget Task Tonight

.@lopa9999 doesn't leave any stone unturned during the task as she avenges the comments made by @bani_j on her yesterday! #BB10pic.twitter.com/s3DJObk798? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 13, 2017
After Manu's conversation will end, Lopamudra will call Bani, who had made personal comments on her in the previous episode.
Lopamudra will tell Bani that her accent is fake and further comments on Bani's nature and tells her that she uses her mother to gain sympathy from everyone. Lopamudra's statement on her mother will make Bani furious and she warns Lopamudra to stop talking about her mother. As soon as the buzzer will ring, Bani will attack Lopamudra and the duo will have a major showdown. Bani will even try to choke Lopamudra by her waist.
The other housemates try to stop Bani and Lopamudra. Meanwhile, Manu, Monalisa and Manveer condemn Lopamudra's statements and tell her that she looked very wrong.
Out of the seven contestants Bigg Boss is hosting for now, Monalisa, Nitibha Kaul, Lopamudra Raut, Bani J and Rohan Mehra are nominated for evictions this week while Manveer Gurjar has won the ticket to finale.