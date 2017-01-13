Advertisement
Bigg Boss 10, January 13: Lopamudra Will Test Bani's Patience In The Luxury Budget Task Tonight

Bigg Boss 10: The luxury budget task will resume tonight and Lopamudra, Manveer and Manu will play customers

  | January 13, 2017 20:54 IST (New Delhi)
Bigg Boss 10

Bigg Boss 10: Lopamudra calls Bani's accent fake

The luxury budget task call centre will continue in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 10. Early in the morning, Manveer, Manu and Monalisa discuss about Nitibha and how her friendship is of convenience. Manu says that she sorted out her differences with Manveer due to her personal motive. Later in the day, the call centre task will resume. This time, Lopamudra, Manveer and Manu will play customers while Bani, Rohan and Nitibha become the call centre executives. Manu, Manveer and Lopa will decide to target Bani. Manu makes the first call to Bani and will tell her to change the way she speaks to others.
 

After Manu's conversation will end, Lopamudra will call Bani, who had made personal comments on her in the previous episode.

Lopamudra will tell Bani that her accent is fake and further comments on Bani's nature and tells her that she uses her mother to gain sympathy from everyone. Lopamudra's statement on her mother will make Bani furious and she warns Lopamudra to stop talking about her mother. As soon as the buzzer will ring, Bani will attack Lopamudra and the duo will have a major showdown. Bani will even try to choke Lopamudra by her waist.
 

The other housemates try to stop Bani and Lopamudra. Meanwhile, Manu, Monalisa and Manveer condemn Lopamudra's statements and tell her that she looked very wrong.

Out of the seven contestants Bigg Boss is hosting for now, Monalisa, Nitibha Kaul, Lopamudra Raut, Bani J and Rohan Mehra are nominated for evictions this week while Manveer Gurjar has won the ticket to finale.
 

