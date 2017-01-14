Bigg Boss 10, January 14: Salman Khan Asks Bani And Lopa To Hug Each Other

Next, Salman asks the contestants to unanimously decide a name for the Khalnayak Kursi. All the contestants, except Rohan Mehra, voted for Lopamudra saying her behaviour with Bani was unacceptable. Salman, however remains in Lopa's support and says that it was Bani who mentioned Lopa's family first. Lopa gets emotional and adds that she has always felt like a target in the house and has lost the respect her career has earned for her so far.
Salman also gives a reality check to Manu Punjabi, who claims that it's Bani who is a gossiper inside the house. Salman points out that Manu also engages in a lot of gossip and talks behind people's back. Manu defends himself by saying that he not doing anything wrong because his words have not managed to hurt anybody so far.
The episode ends on a jovial note as Salman Khan asks Bani and Lopa to resolve any animosity and share a hug. But who will be eliminated on tonight's episode?