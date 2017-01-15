Bigg Boss 10, January 15: Salman Khan And Govinda To Recreate The Magic Of Partner

Each contestant will get a chance to prove their skills in front of Govinda, who asks them to follow his instructions while playing the game. Meanwhile, stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek will also join Salman and Govinda to add to the fun element. Salman gets Krushna and Govinda to dance to UP Wala Thumka. Inside the house, Bharti will interact with the housemates as a fortune teller, who will tell them about what the future has in store in the coming weeks.
As of now, Bigg Boss is hosting six contestants. Nitibha Kaul was evicted in the episode aired on January 14. After her exit, a live voting took place, where Manu was chosen as one of the eligible top two contestants by the housemates. Manveer won the ticket to finale last week. Bani, Lopamudra, Rohan, Monalisa, Manu and Manveer are the seven contestants competing for the Bigg Boss 10 title.