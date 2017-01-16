Bigg Boss 10, January 16: Monalisa Is Unhappy With Manu And Manveer

.@TheManuPunjabi repeatedly tells @MonalisaAntara to not nominate herself. Will she listen to him & burn his parcel? #BB10pic.twitter.com/hcX6bTX3ar? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 16, 2017
Manveer, who has already got the ticket to finale week and Rohan, who is nominated for the entire season will be made the sanchalaks of the task.
.@MonalisaAntara gets emotional as nominations put her in a difficult situation! Will she select friendship over immunity? #BB10pic.twitter.com/M6cYpeux1E? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 16, 2017
After the first buzzer will ring, Monalisa will go first and deliver Manu's parcel. However, Manu will get furious over Monalisa's decision. Bani and Lopamudra will also get into a fight during the task. Bani will destroy Lopamudra's gift. Manu and Rohan will be warned by Bigg Boss as will be asked to play their roles properly.
As of now, Bigg Boss 10 is hosting six contestants. Nitibha Kaul got evicted last Saturday and Manveer got into the finals after a task. Now, it would be interesting to see who gets nominated at this crucial stage of the game.