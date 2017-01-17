Advertisement
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 10, January 17: A Sweet Surprise Awaits Monalisa

Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa's boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput will enter the house tonight and propose to her for marriage

  | January 17, 2017 20:35 IST (New Delhi)
Bigg Boss 10

Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa in a still from the show

After the dramatic nominations task on Monday, the contestants of Bigg Boss 10 will wake up to the song Saajan Ji Ghar Aae. Early in the morning, Manu will discuss the previous day's nomination task with Mona, where she made Manu safe and eventually got nominated. Manu told her that she took a hasty decision. As the day will progress, Bigg Boss will give the housemates an opportunity to do the luxury budget shopping. The items will have a plastic string attached to it and the housemates will have asked to form a chain and pass on the luxury budget items of their choice by holding it with their mouth.
 

After the task, Bigg Boss will ask Monalisa to go inside the activity area. An excited Monalisa runs to the room, where to her surprise, she will find her boyfriend Vikrant Sing Rajput, who will enter the Bigg Boss house to propose to her for marriage. The duo will get married inside the house in everybody's presence. Bigg Boss will then make an official announcement about Monalisa and Vikrant's marriage. Amongst the contestants, Lopamudra, Rohan and Manu are asked to be the ladkiwale while Bani and Manveer are made to be the ladkewale.The wedding rituals will begin with a haldi ceremony. Monalisa and Vikrant will get married tomorrow in the show.
 

After yesterday's task, Monalisa and Rohan have been nominated for evictions this week. Manveer has already received the ticket to finale and for this week, Manu, Bani, Lopamudra are safe.

Highlights

  • The luxury budget task will be announced
  • Monalisa's boyfriend will enter the house tonight
  • The couple will apparently get married tomorrow
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement