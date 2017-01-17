Bigg Boss 10, January 17: A Sweet Surprise Awaits Monalisa

#BiggBoss introduces a new fun way for the housemates to buy the luxury items! Don't forget to watch how the housemates perform. #BB10pic.twitter.com/zWOW1TfdDK? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 17, 2017
After the task, Bigg Boss will ask Monalisa to go inside the activity area. An excited Monalisa runs to the room, where to her surprise, she will find her boyfriend Vikrant Sing Rajput, who will enter the Bigg Boss house to propose to her for marriage. The duo will get married inside the house in everybody's presence. Bigg Boss will then make an official announcement about Monalisa and Vikrant's marriage. Amongst the contestants, Lopamudra, Rohan and Manu are asked to be the ladkiwale while Bani and Manveer are made to be the ladkewale.The wedding rituals will begin with a haldi ceremony. Monalisa and Vikrant will get married tomorrow in the show.
Don't miss the Haldi ki rasam for #MonalisaKiShaadi! Watch how the bride & the groom glow as they can't hold their happiness! #BB10pic.twitter.com/vUUdpkGCVg? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 17, 2017
After yesterday's task, Monalisa and Rohan have been nominated for evictions this week. Manveer has already received the ticket to finale and for this week, Manu, Bani, Lopamudra are safe.