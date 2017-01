Bigg Boss 10, January 17: A Sweet Surprise Awaits Monalisa

#BiggBoss introduces a new fun way for the housemates to buy the luxury items! Don't forget to watch how the housemates perform. #BB10pic.twitter.com/zWOW1TfdDK ? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 17, 2017

After the dramatic nominations task on Monday, the contestants ofwill wake up to the song. Early in the morning, Manu will discuss the previous day's nomination task with Mona, where she made Manu safe and eventually got nominated. Manu told her that she took a hasty decision. As the day will progress, Bigg Boss will give the housemates an opportunity to do the luxury budget shopping. The items will have a plastic string attached to it and the housemates will have asked to form a chain and pass on the luxury budget items of their choice by holding it with their mouth.After the task, Bigg Boss will ask Monalisa to go inside the activity area. An excited Monalisa runs to the room, where to her surprise, she will find her boyfriend Vikrant Sing Rajput, who will enter the Bigg Boss house to propose to her for marriage. The duo will get married inside the house in everybody's presence. Bigg Boss will then make an official announcement about Monalisa and Vikrant's marriage. Amongst the contestants, Lopamudra, Rohan and Manu are asked to be thewhile Bani and Manveer are made to be the.The wedding rituals will begin with aceremony. Monalisa and Vikrant will get married tomorrow in the show.After yesterday's task, Monalisa and Rohan have been nominated for evictions this week. Manveer has already received the ticket to finale and for this week, Manu, Bani, Lopamudra are safe.