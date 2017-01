Bigg Boss 10, January 17, Written Update: Monalisa Says Yes For Marriage

Bigg Boss 10: Contestants play the luxury budget task

Thecontestants on Day 93 woke up to the song Saajan Jee Ghar Aaye, wondering what Bigg Boss is hinting at . Early in the morning, Manu and Monalisa were seen having a conversation on what she would do after the show. Monalisa revealed her plans of visiting her mother along with her boyfriend. Later in the day, Bigg Boss announced the luxury budget task, where in, the contestants had to form a chain and pass on the items of their choice by holding the plastic string, attached to the item with their mouth. Also, the Bigg Boss revoked the ban on Manu to not use the luxury budget items. The contestants successfully picked up few items and won the task.After the task, Monalisa was called in the activity area while the other contestants were asked to remain inside the house. The contestants speculated that Monalisa would have been called to meet someone. She entered the activity area and saw her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput there. Both hugged each other and she asked the purpose of his visit. To her surprise, Vikrant proposed to her for marriage, to which Monalisa replied in affirmation. As the both entered the house to reveal the news to the other contestants, Bigg Boss announced that Monalisa and Vikrant would get married on the show on January 18, however, their wedding rituals would start right away. Bani and Manveer were made to be thewhile Manveer, Lopamudra and Rohan were asked to be theIn the evening, aceremony was held, where the contestants puton Monalisa and Vikrant. Monalisa, who was dressed in a yellow, thanked Bigg Boss for hosting their marriage and said that she was extremely elated. Meanwhile, after the ceremony, Vikrant spoke to Monalisa about herjourney so far and her equation with Swami Om, who was ousted few weeks back.As the day ended, Manu confessed to Manveer that Vikrant is cunning man and doesn't think before speaking. To which, Manveer replied that they shouldn't be bothered about it and they should only be concerned about Monalisa and Vikrant's marriage.Tomorrow the guests would arrive for the wedding, including some of Monalisa's best friends and her mother. The marriage ceremony would happen in tomorrow's episode.