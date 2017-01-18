Bigg Boss 10, January 18: Monalisa Is The Happiest Bride

Meet the newly-weds; #VikrantSinghRajpoot & @MonalisaAntara on #BB10 tonight! Don't miss the auspicious occasion of #MonalisaKiShaadi! pic.twitter.com/Tiv57VBysN? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 18, 2017
As the celebrations continue, other guests including Bhojpuri actor 'Nirahua'( Dinesh Lal), Amrapali, and Vikrant's sister will make a grand entry inside the house.
The wedding will happen under Hindu rituals and Monalisa's mother will perform her kanyadaan while Vikrant's sister does the ganthbandhan.
Housemates tap their feet on 'Joote Do, Paise Lo' on #MonalisaKiShaadi! Join the fun ride with them tonight on #BB10! pic.twitter.com/Dgjf7jxX1v? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 18, 2017
The wedding will be followed by a reception, where in Bigg Boss will ask the housemates and the newlyweds to prepare a dance. Manu and Manveer will host the evening. Actor Ravi Kishan's dance performance will surprise everyone. Bani and Lopa will also join him. Later, the housemates give a spectacular performance to a medley of Joote Do Paise Do and Aivayi Aivayi Loot Gaya and Monalisa and Vikrant will perform on Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua.
After the celebrations, the guests will make an exit from the house.
Vikrant had proposed to Monalisa for marriage in yesterday's episode, after which Bigg Boss announced that their wedding ceremony will take place in the show.