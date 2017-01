Bigg Boss 10, January 18: Monalisa Is The Happiest Bride

Housemates tap their feet on 'Joote Do, Paise Lo' on #MonalisaKiShaadi! Join the fun ride with them tonight on #BB10! pic.twitter.com/Dgjf7jxX1v ? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 18, 2017

Thehouse will today turn into wedding venue for Monalisa and her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput . The entire house will be decorated with flowers and a weddingwill be set up in the garden area. The housemates will prep for the ceremony. In the morning, Vikrant teases Monalisa and will ask her to give their marriage a second thought, however, she says that she is very confident about the decision. Soon, the rituals for the wedding will begin. It starts with the. Meanwhile, Monalisa's mother will enter the house, who gives her the traditional bangles andfor her wedding.As the celebrations continue, other guests including Bhojpuri actor 'Nirahua'( Dinesh Lal), Amrapali, and Vikrant's sister will make a grand entry inside the house. The wedding will happen under Hindu rituals and Monalisa's mother will perform herwhile Vikrant's sister does theThe wedding will be followed by a reception, where in Bigg Boss will ask the housemates and the newlyweds to prepare a dance. Manu and Manveer will host the evening. Actor Ravi Kishan's dance performance will surprise everyone. Bani and Lopa will also join him. Later, the housemates give a spectacular performance to a medley ofandand Monalisa and Vikrant will perform onAfter the celebrations, the guests will make an exit from the house.Vikrant had proposed to Monalisa for marriage in yesterday's episode, after which Bigg Boss announced that their wedding ceremony will take place in the show.