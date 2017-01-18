Bigg Boss 10, January 18: Monalisa Is The Happiest Bride

Meet the newly-weds; #VikrantSinghRajpoot & @MonalisaAntara on #BB10 tonight! Don't miss the auspicious occasion of #MonalisaKiShaadi ! pic.twitter.com/Tiv57VBysN

Housemates tap their feet on 'Joote Do, Paise Lo' on #MonalisaKiShaadi! Join the fun ride with them tonight on #BB10! pic.twitter.com/Dgjf7jxX1v