Bigg Boss 10, January 18: Monalisa Is The Happiest Bride

Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa will get married to her boyfriend Vikrant tonight

  | January 18, 2017 20:46 IST (New Delhi)
The Bigg Boss 10 house will today turn into wedding venue for Monalisa and her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput. The entire house will be decorated with flowers and a wedding mandap will be set up in the garden area. The housemates will prep for the ceremony. In the morning, Vikrant teases Monalisa and will ask her to give their marriage a second thought, however, she says that she is very confident about the decision. Soon, the rituals for the wedding will begin. It starts with the mehendi. Meanwhile, Monalisa's mother will enter the house, who gives her the traditional bangles and sindoor for her wedding.
 

As the celebrations continue, other guests including Bhojpuri actor 'Nirahua'( Dinesh Lal), Amrapali, and Vikrant's sister will make a grand entry inside the house.

The wedding will happen under Hindu rituals and Monalisa's mother will perform her kanyadaan while Vikrant's sister does the ganthbandhan.
 

The wedding will be followed by a reception, where in Bigg Boss will ask the housemates and the newlyweds to prepare a dance. Manu and Manveer will host the evening. Actor Ravi Kishan's dance performance will surprise everyone. Bani and Lopa will also join him. Later, the housemates give a spectacular performance to a medley of Joote Do Paise Do and Aivayi Aivayi Loot Gaya and Monalisa and Vikrant will perform on Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua.

After the celebrations, the guests will make an exit from the house.

Vikrant had proposed to Monalisa for marriage in yesterday's episode, after which Bigg Boss announced that their wedding ceremony will take place in the show.
 

Highlights

  • The wedding ceremony will be hosted by Bigg Boss
  • Monalisa's mother will perform the kanyadaan
  • A wedding reception will also take place
 

