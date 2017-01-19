Bigg Boss 10, January 19: Race To Finale Gets Tough

#VikrantSinghRajpoot leaves the #BB10 house today which upsets @MonalisaAntara! Tune in to see how the lovers bid adieu. pic.twitter.com/1Rtbxf9lg5? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 19, 2017
During the task, Bani and Rohan will make several attempts to distract Manveer, Manu and Lopamudra. They pour cold water, oil, curd and other various things on them.
.@bani_j raises the difficulty level for #ManveerGurjar, @themanupunjabi & @lopa9999 in today's task! How far will she go? #BB10pic.twitter.com/hDpoTCEFMn? Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 19, 2017
Tonight's task is the toughest task so far and will determine the top contestants. As on now, Bigg Boss 10 is hosting six contestants. Monalisa, Manveer, Manu, Bani, Lopamudra and Rohan. Manveer and Manu for the non-celebs (Indiawaale) group. Monalisa and Rohan have been nominated for evictions this week. Rohan has been nominated for the entire season after he pushed Swami Om during a task.